5 things players didn't know about the Ghast in Minecraft

Ghasts are easily the scariest mobs in Minecraft.

With their horrifying shrieks and deadly fireballs, Ghasts are an iconic Minecraft mob. Most players only see them a handful of times, which can hinder their Ghast knowledge. Here is a list of facts about these mobs that gamers might not have known.

Five unknown facts about the Ghast in Minecraft

#1 - Tentacle hit box?

Tentacles indeed! (Image via Minecraft)

As seen above, Ghasts most definitely have tentacles. However, some players may not know that these tentacles cannot be hit. Ghasts have nine giant tentacles which look like a huge target. However, arrows and swords will pass right through them.

Players are advised to aim higher with a bow to hit the upper section of the ghast.

#2 - Return to sender

Ouch... (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that they can smack a Ghast's fireball back at it.

Not only will this unlock an achievement, but it will also feel amazing! After practicing for a long time, it is also possible for players to become quite consistent at it.

#3 - Poof!

Poof! (Image via Minecraft)

Most Minecraft players are probably unaware that a Ghast's fireball will completely vanish if it is killed!

This can be life-saving information. If a fireball is incoming and the player is on their last heart, they may have enough time to shoot the Ghast with a bow, erasing the fireball from existence.

#4 - Ghast stats

A Ghast defending a Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Most players know how to defend against a Ghast attack. However, some may not be aware of the specifics of its attacks and abilities.

Ghast shrieks can be heard within an 80 block radius. This means if a player can hear shrieks and cries, a Ghast is nearby. They shoot one fireball every three seconds, which does not track players but can be deflected back at the Ghast.

Ghasts need a direct line of sight to be able to fire at a player. Thus, if they cannot see the player, they will not shoot.

#5 - Mercy

He's not chasing?! (Image via Minecraft)

Luckily, Ghasts will not chase players even if they are extremely weak. They will continue to shoot as they fly away, potentially flying out of sight.

This is a great feature for most Minecraft players, as most do not want to deal with Ghasts. Technically this could be an annoying feature for those hunting Ghasts, but it is valuable information nonetheless!