A Minecraft Redditor named u/Delicious_Bus_674 recently decided that he likes The End enough to explore 125 million blocks of it! After this incredible feat, he ended up discovering 115 End Cities.

This is quite an accomplishment, and the 15.8k upvotes prove that. The map that the OP created is quite interesting as well, looking super dense. However, each map placed contains 4096 blocks.

Minecraft Redditor maps 125 million blocks in The End, only finds 115 End Cities

The Post

Another image posted by OP, which documents his adventures through The End (Image via u/Delicious_Bus_674 on Reddit)

Showcased in this Reddit post, the OP proudly shows his collection of maps, which has 125 million blocks of The End. This is an insanely large feat and gives players a better understanding of what to expect.

Specifically, Minecraft players should expect to find roughly 115 End Cities after traveling across 125 million blocks. The title of the post states that OP found 40 End Cities. However, they clarify in the comments that they actually found 115 cities.

OP states that they traveled using the Elytra, which makes navigation through The End quite trivial.

Reddit users had a lot to say about this unique accomplishment/study.

Reactions

A valid point (Image via Reddit)

Some Redditors were shocked and questioned how long traveling all of those blocks took. OP stated that he managed to accomplish this while in school at the same time. After figuring out they used the Elytra, this made more sense.

A Redditor shocked at how dense the map is (Image via Reddit)

A few Redditors were surprised at how dense the map looked, which looks quite different from being on-ground.

Another player stated that each map shows 4096 blocks, which explains why they see so close together.

Another valid point (Image via Reddit)

This Minecraft player is shocked that OP stated in the title that they only found 40 End Cities. If this commenter knew that 115 cities were found, maybe they'd change their mind.

A good question (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft players may wonder what the island in the middle of the maps is. Another Reddit clarified that this is the island on which the player fights the Ender Dragon. It is purposefully separated from the outer islands.

Such helpful comments (Image via Reddit)

Another commenter assumed that the purple markers on the map are what OP used to mark all of the End Cities that they found. This is a solid assumption and is most likely true.

