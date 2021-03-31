Top 5 villager trades in Minecraft

Villager trading in Minecraft can be a fantastic way to amass tons of useful resources quickly. While some trades are downright disrespectful, villagers make up for it by occasionally giving completely overpowered trades!

Players are highly recommended to take advantage of these trades as they can help immensely with progression. The list below contains trades that will garner players tons of Emerald, in addition to overpowered gear!

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five best Minecraft villager trades

#5 - Sticks

A player about to obtain a ton of Emerald (Image via Minecraft)

It is common for Novice level Fletcher villagers to buy Sticks for Emeralds!

Novice-level Fletchers will often be willing to buy 32 sticks for one Emerald. This is obviously an amazing trade as players can easily gather a large amount of sticks very quickly. This price may increase to 64 sticks or decrease to one stick depending on the player's luck.

#4 - Wool

A Novice level Shepherd villager (Image via EthDo on Youtube)

It is also common for Novice level Shepherd villagers to buy Wool for Emeralds.

These villagers will often offer to buy 18 Wool for one Emerald. The former can be in multiple colors. This is a fantastic trade as players can have a large sheep farm that provides massive amounts of Wool in a short period.

#3 - Paper

A Librarian taking a nice fishing trip (Image via u/xthrowawayx1313 on Reddit)

Novice-level Librarians will often buy Paper for Emeralds!

More specifically, they may ask to buy 24 Paper for one Emerald. If the player has a large sugar cane farm, they will be able to purchase tons of Emerald due to this trade. Luckily, sugar cane is extremely easy to grow and amass large amounts of.

#2 - Enchanted Pickaxe

A snowy textured Toolsmith (Image via EthDo on Youtube)

Master-level Toolsmith villagers will buy Emeralds in exchange for a Diamond Pickaxe!

Specifically, they will buy around 18-32 Emerald, and this price can increase or decrease depending on the quality of the enchantments. If the player is lucky, they can get a highly overpowered Diamond Pickaxe!

#1 - Ender Pearl

A Cleric trader awaiting his payment (Image via EthDo on Youtube)

Players may be unaware that Expert-level Clerics will buy a few Emeralds for an Ender Pearl.

Expert level Clerics will buy five Emeralds for one Ender Pearl. This is a fantastic trade for Minecraft players struggling to gather Ender Pearls, which seems very common. If they have ample storage of Emeralds and no Pearls, they must search for a Cleric for faster results.

