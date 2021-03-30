Fishing Rods are quite a versatile tool in Minecraft. Every player should have a rod on them at all times, as they never know when it could be needed. Fishing rods can help find amazing loot and are also effective in PVP.

Many players may skip fishing rods, as they are unaware of their true potential. In the list below, players will learn about the best loot that can be acquired using a rod, as well as how to use it in a PvP scenario.

Also Read: What does a soul campfire do in Minecraft?

Top 5 uses of fishing rods in Minecraft

#5 - Saddle

Shown: A Monke and his trusty steed (Image via Minecraft)

Saddles are a great item to reel in with a Fishing Rod due to their rarity.

Saddles can only be found in a few other structures and cannot be crafted. One other way to acquire a saddle in Minecraft is by way of trading. But for that, the player is required to have six emeralds.

If a player has a horse and needs a saddle quickly, they should try fishing.

Advertisement

#4 - Fishing Rod?

Shown: All of the loot found with one Unbreaking I rod, including multiple enchanted Rods! (Image via u/Majikin__ on Reddit)

Players may not know that they can reel in some amazing enchanted Fishing Rods in Minecraft.

While it seems funny to think about, players have a small chance to reel in fishing rods that can have four enchantments! These rods are extremely damaged (shown above), but they can be repaired by combining them with another rod in an Anvil.

#3 - Bow

Shown: A proud Monke and his Bow (Image via Minecraft)

Some amazing bows can be reeled in with a Fishing Rod in Minecraft.

Much like the rods, these bows can be reeled in with up to four enchantments! This is a much more efficient way to acquire an overpowered bow, especially if the player has the lure and luck of the sea enchantments on their Rod.

Advertisement

Also Read: How to find a Woodland Mansion in Minecraft.

#2 - Enchanted Books

Shown: An INSANE find while fishing! (Image via u/RodinTheInfiniteOne on Reddit)

Enchanted Books are, by far, the most useful item to reel in while fishing.

As seen above, these books can be insanely overpowered. The book above has six total enchantments, which is absolutely insane. One of the best books that is available to be reeled in is Mending, which allows players to repair their gear with XP.

#1 - PvP

Shown: A player about to reel an unsuspecting fisherman (Image via u/gold-bar on Reddit)

Many players are unaware that the Fishing Rod can be a formidable force when used correctly in a PvP scenario.

Fishing Rods can be used to pull other players toward the user. This will severely disrupt the enemy player's flow, and allow the user to get in some deadly combos. It occasionally will toss the player up slightly, making it extremely hard for them to hit the player, but super easy for the player to hit them.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 things players didn't know about Ender Pearls in Minecraft