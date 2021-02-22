How to find a woodland mansion in Minecraft

A woodland mansion is the rarest structure that can be found in Minecraft.
These mysterious mansions can only be found in one biome: the Dark Forest. They are also the only place in Minecraft where players can collect Totems of Undying.
How can players find woodland mansions in Minecraft?
#1 - Dark Forests
If the player is lucky enough to spot any Dark Forest biomes nearby, there is a chance that they could find a woodland mansion amongst the dense trees.
However, it is to be noted that Dark Forest biomes are incredibly rare themselves, making the player's chances of finding a woodland mansion inside them even lower.
#2 - Woodland Explorer Maps
Much like treasure maps, Woodland Explorer maps put a marker where a woodland mansion is spawned. These maps can be bought from Journeyman-level cartographer villagers.
The player can buy woodland explorer maps from Journeyman cartographer villagers with 14 emeralds and a compass. Albeit expensive, these maps will provide an exact location of a woodland mansion on the map. The only struggle, however, is managing to make it there alive.
The woodland explorer map won't always mark the nearest mansion, so players must prepare for a long journey.
Due to the extremely rare nature of woodland mansions in Minecraft, it is not uncommon for them to be 20k blocks away from the initial spawn point.
#3 - Locate command
If the player wants to find a woodland mansion quickly and doesn't mind "cheating," they can use the /locate command in the chat.
Here are the steps to use the /locate command:
- Enable Cheats on world/server.
- Type /locate in chat.
- Add a space, then type mansion.
- In the chat, the player will be given coordinates.
- Click on those coordinates to teleport to the mansion.
Shown above is the message that will prompt if the player successfully uses the /locate command. Once clicked, the player will be instantly teleported to the front gate of the mansion.Published 22 Feb 2021, 07:13 IST