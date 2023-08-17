Minecraft commands and cheats guide: How to use commands

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, almost everything about it can be changed. From changing the entire game's textures to adding and removing gameplay features and more, everything can be done. Though these things are usually achieved with third-party packs and mods, there are a few features of the vanilla game that can be altered using certain commands.
Commands in this game are so powerful that they can even be considered cheats. Here is everything you need to know about commands and cheats.
A complete guide to cheats and commands for Minecraft
What are commands and cheats?
First, you must understand what Minecraft commands and cheats actually are. In the most basic terms, commands are lines of simple code that you can feed in order to alter, add, or remove certain in-game vanilla features. It starts with the main command, followed by several other inputs to further specify the entire compilation.
For example, there are commands that allow you to generate any structure anywhere, let you teleport, kill any entity or player, and more.
Cheats are just another word for these commands, simply because they are essentially breaking the conventional survival mode rules. They are also labeled as cheats in certain settings.
How do I enable commands and cheats?
At first, new players will usually enter a survival mode world and normally play the game. Usually, commands can be entered in the chat box, which can be opened by typing '/'. However, they will soon notice that any of the commands will simply not work. This is because commands, or in the game's language, cheats, need to be activated in that particular world in order for it to work.
There are two ways of activating cheats in a world, depending on whether that world has been created or not.
If it is an existing world in Java Edition, you must first go to the pause menu, click on the 'Open to LAN' button, and then hit 'Activate Cheats'. Though this will create a LAN world that is discoverable by everyone on the same network, it will also give you the ability to use commands in that world.
If the world is in Bedrock Edition, you can open the world settings from the main menu, and toggle the 'Activate Cheats' button.
If you are creating a new world and want to use commands in it, simply toggle on the 'Activate Cheats' button before creating it.
A list of all the commands
Here is a list of all the Minecraft commands that you can use. The first column shows the main command that can be used, and the second column gives a brief description of what it can do:
Inputs after the command
Remember, almost all the commands need more specific inputs after them to work correctly. Thankfully, the game will automatically show the next input you could enter in order to use the command correctly.
After the main command, a list will pop up, showing all the possible inputs. Hence, inputting commands in Minecraft is quite simple once you learn it and get into the groove.