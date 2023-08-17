Minecraft commands and cheats guide: How to use commands

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, almost everything about it can be changed. From changing the entire game's textures to adding and removing gameplay features and more, everything can be done. Though these things are usually achieved with third-party packs and mods, there are a few features of the vanilla game that can be altered using certain commands.

Commands in this game are so powerful that they can even be considered cheats. Here is everything you need to know about commands and cheats.

A complete guide to cheats and commands for Minecraft

What are commands and cheats?

Almost any feature in Minecraft can be altered using commands and cheats. (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you must understand what Minecraft commands and cheats actually are. In the most basic terms, commands are lines of simple code that you can feed in order to alter, add, or remove certain in-game vanilla features. It starts with the main command, followed by several other inputs to further specify the entire compilation.

For example, there are commands that allow you to generate any structure anywhere, let you teleport, kill any entity or player, and more.

Cheats are just another word for these commands, simply because they are essentially breaking the conventional survival mode rules. They are also labeled as cheats in certain settings.

How do I enable commands and cheats?

Commands can be activated in two different ways in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

At first, new players will usually enter a survival mode world and normally play the game. Usually, commands can be entered in the chat box, which can be opened by typing '/'. However, they will soon notice that any of the commands will simply not work. This is because commands, or in the game's language, cheats, need to be activated in that particular world in order for it to work.

There are two ways of activating cheats in a world, depending on whether that world has been created or not.

If it is an existing world in Java Edition, you must first go to the pause menu, click on the 'Open to LAN' button, and then hit 'Activate Cheats'. Though this will create a LAN world that is discoverable by everyone on the same network, it will also give you the ability to use commands in that world.

If the world is in Bedrock Edition, you can open the world settings from the main menu, and toggle the 'Activate Cheats' button.

If you are creating a new world and want to use commands in it, simply toggle on the 'Activate Cheats' button before creating it.

A list of all the commands

Here is a list of all the Minecraft commands that you can use. The first column shows the main command that can be used, and the second column gives a brief description of what it can do:

/? An alternative of /help. Provides help for commands. /ability Grants or revokes a player ability. /advancement Gives, removes, or checks player advancements. /alwaysday An alternative of /daylock. Locks and unlocks the day-night cycle. /attribute Queries, adds, removes or sets an entity attribute. /ban Adds player to ban list. /ban-ip Adds IP address to ban list. /banlist Displays ban list. /bossbar Creates and modifies boss bars. /camera Switch to custom camera perspectives and fade the screen. /camerashake Used to enable a camera shaking effect. /changesetting Changes a setting on the dedicated server while it's running. /clear Clears items from player inventory. /clearspawnpoint Remove spawn points in the world. /clone Copies blocks from one place to another. /connect An alias of /wsserver. Attempts to connect to the web socket server. /damage Applies damage to the specified entities. /data Gets, merges, modifies and removes block entity and entity NBT data. /datapack Controls loaded data packs. /daylock An alias of /alwaysday. Locks and unlocks the day-night cycle. /debug Starts or stops a debugging session. /dedicatedwsserver Attempts to connect to a web socket server. /defaultgamemode Sets the default game mode. /deop Revokes operator status from a player. /dialogue Opens NPC dialogue for a player. /difficulty Sets the difficulty level of a world /effect Adds or removes status effects. /enchant Adds an enchantment to a player's selected item. /event Used to trigger an event on an entity. /execute Executes another command. /experience An alias of /xp. Adds or removes player experience. /fill Fills a region with a specific block. /fillbiome Fills a region with a specific biome. /fog Used for managing active fog settings for players. /forceload Forces chunks to constantly be loaded or not. /function Runs a function. /gamemode Sets a player's game mode. /gamerule Sets or queries a game rule value. /gametest To test the Game Test features. /give Gives an item to a player. /help An alias of /?. Provides help for commands. /immutableworld Allows setting immutable state of a world. /item Manipulates items in inventories. /jfr Starts or stops a JFR profiling. /kick Kicks a player off a server. /kill Kills entities (players, mobs, items, etc.). /list Lists players on the server. /locate Locates closest structure, biome, or point of interest. /loot Drops items from an inventory slot onto the ground. /me Displays a message about the sender. /mobevent Enables/disables a specified mob event. /msg An alias of /tell and /w. Displays a private message to other players. /music Allows the player to control playing music tracks. /op Grants operator status to a player. /ops An alias of /permission. Reloads and applies permissions. /pardon Removes entries from the ban list. /pardon-ip Removes entries from the ban list. /particle Creates particles. /perf Captures info and metrics about the game for 10 seconds. /permission An alias of /ops. Reloads and applies permissions. /place Used to place a configured feature, jigsaw, template, or structure at a given location. /playanimation Used to run a one-off animation. /playsound Plays a sound. /publish Opens single-player world to local network. /recipe Gives or takes player recipes. /reload Reloads loot tables, advancements, and functions from disk. /remove Removing agent. /replaceitem Replaces items in inventories. /return Control execution flow inside functions and change their return value. /ride Used to make entities ride other entities, stop entities from riding, make rides evict their riders, or summon rides or riders. /save Prepares a backup, queries its status, or resumes. /save-all Saves the server to disk. /save-off Disables automatic server saves. /save-on Enables automatic server saves. /say Displays a message to multiple players. /schedule Delays the execution of a function. /scoreboard Manages scoreboard objectives and players. /script Debugging option for script within the game /scriptevent Starts an event within the script with a specified message ID and payload /seed Displays the world seed. /setblock Changes a block to another block. /setidletimeout Sets the time before idle players are kicked. /setmaxplayers Sets the maximum number of players allowed to join. /setworldspawn Sets the world spawn. /spawnpoint Sets the spawn point for a player. /spectate Make one player in spectator mode spectate an entity. /spreadplayers Teleports entities to random locations. /stop Stops a server. /stopsound Stops a sound. /structure Used to save and load structures without having to use structure blocks items in inventories. /summon Summons an entity. /tag Controls entity tags. /team Controls teams. /teammsg An alias of /tm. Specifies the message to send to team. /teleport An alias of /tp. Teleports entities. /tell An alias of /msg and /w. Displays a private message to other players. /tellraw Displays a JSON message to players. /testfor Counts entities matching specified conditions. /testforblock Tests whether a block is in a location. /testforblocks Tests whether the blocks in two regions match. /tickingarea Add, remove, or list ticking areas. /time Changes or queries the world's game time. /title Manages screen titles. /titleraw Controls screen titles with JSON messages. /tm An alias of /teammsg. Specifies the message to send to team. /toggledownfall Toggles the weather. /tp An alias of /teleport. Teleports entities. /trigger Sets a trigger to be activated. /volumearea Add, remove, or list volume areas. /w An alias of /tell and /msg. Displays a private message to other players. /wb An alias of /worldbuilder. Ability to edit restricted blocks. /weather Sets the weather. /whitelist Manages server whitelist. /worldborder Manages the world border. /worldbuilder An alias of /wb. Ability to edit restricted blocks. /wsserver An alias of /connect. Attempts to connect to the web socket server. /xp An alias of /experience‌[Java Edition only]. Adds or removes player experience.

Inputs after the command

Remember, almost all the commands need more specific inputs after them to work correctly. Thankfully, the game will automatically show the next input you could enter in order to use the command correctly.

After the main command, a list will pop up, showing all the possible inputs. Hence, inputting commands in Minecraft is quite simple once you learn it and get into the groove.