Top 10 best cheats and commands to use in Minecraft

Minecraft players have plenty of freedom with vanilla gameplay, but sometimes they need a little extra assistance from the game. Thankfully, Java and Bedrock Edition players can enable cheats and commands and use them for a wide range of purposes. However, the long list of commands means it can be tricky to decide which ones are the most useful.

Fortunately, some of the best cheats in the command console are incredibly easy to use for Minecraft players of all skill levels. Many also have varying degrees of complexity to fine-tune the command and achieve specific results.

Minecraft players searching for the best commands can refer to this article.

10 best Minecraft commands for everyday use

10) /Seed

Minecraft worlds are virtually limitless in quantity due to how each is generated via a seed that serves as its identifier. Since this is the case, it can sometimes be tricky to determine what a world or server's seed is while players are playing within it. Fortunately, the /seed command is an incredibly easy solution.

By entering /seed into their chat bar, players will receive the seed of whatever world they're within. However, as with all commands, cheats must be enabled, or players must have OP privileges for the command to work.

9) /Clear

Inventory management in Minecraft can sometimes be difficult, especially when players collect a large number of items and blocks in rapid succession. Excess clutter piles up in a player's inventory until the capacity is reached, and sometimes they want to clean their inventory space and get rid of all items and blocks.

The good news is that by entering the command /clear, players can completely clear out their inventory and free all their available space.

8) /Daylock

Minecraft's day/night cycle may appear natural to most players, but sometimes, for various reasons, they try to avoid the nighttime. This could be because of hostile mobs spawning, or perhaps they have run out of light source blocks to illuminate their way through the dark.

Whichever way, using the /daylock or /alwaysday commands will lock the game's time cycle to daytime until disabled.

7) /Damage

Every so often, Minecraft players need to deal some damage to a target but can't necessarily do so with what they have on hand. They may have left their sword and bow in a nearby chest or spawned into a new world. Thus, the /damage command can be used to directly harm a target with a specific value of damage.

Note that this command can only be used to cause entities minimal damage or kill them outright.

6) /Kill

Minecraft players looking to kill a specific entity or group of entities can do so using the /kill command. This command will deliver death regardless of a target's resistance and even if a Totem of Undying protects them.

Since this command targets entities, it's possible to target items and kill and remove them from the environment.

5) /Give

Given that Minecraft has an immense number of items and blocks, some players may not have the ones they need for a given task. This could be because they've run out of resources for their build, are short on food, or need a specific item for a crafting recipe.

The /give command can be used in single-player and multiplayer settings to give players, including the one who executed the command, any item or block of any quantity.

4) /Enchant

Minecraft's enchanting system works well on its own. However, players sometimes want to make an incredible piece of gear or enchant something without an enchanting table or enchanted books. The /enchant command allows them to apply any in-game enchantment to their weapons, armor, and tools.

Even better, the /enchant command can subvert the traditional limitations and compatibility rules that are usually imposed by Minecraft during ordinary gameplay.

3) /Difficulty

Minecraft has many difficulty settings, from Peaceful to Hardcore Mode (at least on Java Edition). If the game is too easy or challenging for a player's taste, they can use the /difficulty command to immediately change the difficulty setting for the world. Doing so could very well be the difference between life and in-game death in certain situations.

This command applies to the world itself. Thus, it will apply to all players currently playing within it.

2) /Gamemode

Much like difficulty modes, Minecraft has several game modes to choose from, including Survival, Creative, Adventure, and Spectator Mode. However, world creation only permits players to engage in one game mode by default. Fortunately, this can be changed with the quick application of the /gamemode command.

Using this, players can alter the active game mode for themselves, other players, or the entire player base in a given world. /Defaultgamemode, meanwhile, sets the game mode for every player who enters the world to a specified option.

1) /Locate

The immense worlds of Minecraft are populated with various generated features, including biomes and structures in the Overworld, Nether, and the End. Sometimes players need help finding a specific biome or structure when they cannot do so in their world. This is when the /locate command comes in handy.

The /locate command can detect the nearest specified biome or structure relative to the player's position. It will then provide XYZ coordinates to the player so they can find the closest biome/structure that meets their criteria.