How to play Minecraft Hardcore world after dying

Hardcore mode is the most challenging difficulty in Minecraft. Since this is a survival-based game, your top priority is to stay alive for as long as possible. Though you usually respawn after you die once, the Hardcore mode changes this. In it, if you perish, you won't be able to play in that particular world anymore. You can only observe the world without breaking any blocks or interacting with it at all.

However, the massive playerbase of Minecraft has come up with ways to counter this problem so that they can respawn in the Hardcore world. Some might say that having this ability defeats the purpose of the difficulty setting. But there are many who might change their minds after investing so many hours in a Hardcore world. Here is a simple trick to respawn in it.

Simple way to get back Minecraft hardcore world after death

1) Go to Spectator mode

After dying, you must go to the Spectator mode to start the process of recovering Minecraft hardcore world (Image via Mojang)

When you die in a Hardcore world, you are given two options to choose from: either enter the world in Spectator mode or leave it and return to the main menu. If you want to recover the world, you must choose the first. After that, you will return to the world but won't be able to interact with it. You can only roam around in it like a ghost.

2) Head to Open to LAN and enable cheats

Head to the pause menu and go to Open to LAN setting where you can allow cheats in the Minecraft hardcore world (Image via Mojang)

While in the world in Spectator mode, you can go to the Pause menu and select the Open to LAN tab. This will essentially allow other players on the same network to join your world. However, that is not the main intention. There is another tab called Allow Cheats. Simply press it once to turn on all the cheats in the Hardcore world. Then, you should press Start LAN World on the screen's bottom right corner and return to the game.

3) Enter the command to change game mode

Lastly, you can enter the game mode command and change it to Survival to play in the Minecraft Hardcore world again. (Image via Mojang)

The final step is to use a command that changes your game mode. There are four game options here: Spectator, Survival, Creative, and Adventure. After you die in a Hardcore world, Minecraft permanently puts you in Spectator mode. However, since you turned on the cheats by opening the world to LAN, you can employ a game mode command and re-enter the world as a normal player.

Simply use "/gamemode survival" to do so. You can now interact with the world and play in it like before.

Though many players will be reluctant to use cheats in their world, this is, unfortunately, the only way to get back into it in Hardcore difficulty.

