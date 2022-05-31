How to enable cheats in an existing Minecraft world

In a Minecraft world, if players have cheats enabled, they will have access to a plethora of commands through which they can change the core mechanisms and settings of the game. However, in Java Edition, the option to enable cheats in the world is only present when a new world is being created. Once a player enters the world, there is no straightforward way to enable or disable them in the game.

Over the years, players have often felt the need to enable or disable cheats in the existing world but were unable to do so since there is no dedicated toggle for it in Java Edition. However, there is a simple way to temporarily allow cheats in an existing world.

Simple way to enable cheats in an existing Minecraft world

Temporarily enable cheats in Minecraft Java Edition

The LAN settings in the pause menu (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to the Java Edition of Minecraft, enabling cheats after a world is created is slightly tricky. There is no dedicated option present in the settings to enable it. However, from the LAN settings in the pause menu, players will be able to allow cheats in the world.

This means that in order to allow cheats in the world, players must make their world open to LAN. Once they start the LAN world, they will be able to easily enter commands and play the game with cheats.

The cheats can be toggled temporarily in an existing world (Image via Mojang)

Players should note that this is the only method available for Java Edition, and it comes with a small downside. If the player restarts the world, the LAN settings reset, which toggles the cheats off. In such cases, players will have to reopen the pause menu and enable cheats from LAN settings after re-entering the world.

Activating cheats in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Using cheats in Bedrock Edition is much easier (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to the Minecraft Bedrock Edition, activating cheats in the existing world is much easier. Once players are in the world, they can simply go to the pause menu and scroll down to the world settings to toggle on the option. Below the toggle, there will be several other options to stop the day-night cycle, retain inventory, change mob spawning, and much more. Cheats can be switched on and off at any moment in Bedrock Edition.

What can players do after enabling cheats in a world?

With cheats, players can even generate structures (Image via Mojang)

Unlike other games, Minecraft has an inbuilt cheat toggle that allows players to change most of the game's core mechanisms. The cheats are executed by typing certain commands in the chat. Other than simple commands like locating biomes and teleporting, players can even change the entire rules of the game. They can acquire certain special items like debug sticks, command blocks, jigsaw blocks, etc. that can execute things that are simply not possible in a normal survival world.

