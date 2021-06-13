How to toggle rain in Minecraft by using commands

Weather in Minecraft was implemented very early in the game's development cycle, almost 12 years ago to be exact. Although rain was the first type of special weather to be added, it didn't take long for many other alternatives, such as snowfall and thunderstorms, to also make a debut.

In a world where cheats are enabled, players can use commands to adjust weather settings at their own free will, including turning rain off and on.

How can players turn the rain off and on in Minecraft?

Step 1: Enabling cheats in the world

For Minecraft Java Edition players:

In order to adjust the weather in Minecraft with commands, players first need to ensure they are either in creative mode or that cheats are enabled in the world or the Minecraft Server on which they are playing.

If cheats are already enabled or creative mode is present, this step can be skipped.

To enable cheats on the latest version of Minecraft Java Edition, players can simply press the 'ESC' key before clicking on 'Open to LAN.' They can then press the 'Allow Cheats' button and hit 'Start LAN World'.

For Minecraft Bedrock Edition Players:

Cheats in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft can be enabled by simply navigating to the "Settings" menu, hitting the "Game" option, and toggling the "Cheats" setting to "Enabled."

Step 2: Using the weather command

Now that cheats have been enabled, players can use the basic "/weather" command to adjust rainfall and other weather settings to their own liking.

The weather command allows players to control weather parameters in Minecraft

In order to turn rain off, players can type /weather clear. To turn rainfall on, players can type /weather rain.

To make rainfall more violent and add lightning strikes to the mix, players can also type /weather thunder.

How to permanently switch off rain in Minecraft

Rain can also be permanently switched off in Minecraft, which means the weather will consistently be sunny.

Players who want to do this must ensure that they are in creative mode or that cheats are enabled in their world. This is because they will have to use a command to permanently switch off rain in the game.

The command to permanently switch off rain in Minecraft is: /gamerule doWeatherCycle false. To turn rain back on, players can simply type: /gamerule doWeatherCycle false.

The doWeatherCycle command is useful for toggling weather settings in Minecraft

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh