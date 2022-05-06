3 best Minecraft servers with 'Keep Inventory' enabled

While Minecraft is known to be a somewhat unforgiving survival game at its heart, many servers have made the game easier by modifying the game mechanics to force a persistent inventory.
On these 'Keep Inventory' servers, even if players die, they will not lose any of their items. Instead, players will respawn at spawn with all of the items they died with still in their inventory.
For those looking to play a fun Minecraft server with the 'Keep Inventory' setting enabled, this list will highlight three of the absolute best choices found from across the internet.
3 great Minecraft servers to play that are forgiving and have Keep Inventory setting turned on
3) Purple Prison
IP Address: purpleprison.net
Up fist is perhaps the most popular Minecraft prison server of all time, Purple Prison. The gamemode of this server is the classic Prison gamemode where players will find themselves starting off as a new inmate and must progress through the prison ranks in the hopes of eventually escaping the prison.
On this server, players can toggle if they want to have PvP enabled or not. Those that decide not to enable PvP will not lose items upon death as well. This makes the prison experience much more forgiving and fun for those that don't really like to partake in PvP.
Furthermore, this server has been around for over right years now and also boasts a huge Discord community of over 65,000 unique members. All in all, it definitely makes a great choice for anyone to checkout.
2) The Cavern
IP Address: mc.thecavern.net
For those looking for a server that prides itself on being completely Keep Inventory friendly, The Cavern is definitely one of the best choices. In terms of gameplay, this server is a community-focused towny server with many cool features, such as:
- Weekly Art contests
- Bosses & Dungeons
- Keep Inventory Enabled
- Well-Balanced Economy
- Lots of Player Jobs
- Unique Player Shops feature
- Dynmap map viewing online
- Safe Trading System
- Over 1000 unique quests to complete
- McMMO plugin enabled
1) ProjectL Shiba Pixelmon Reforged
IP Address: pixelmon.projectshiba.com
Last, but certainly not the least, is a Minecraft Pixelmon server called Shiba Pixelmon Reforged. Players enjoying this server can be assured that when they die, they will keep their items as the 'Keep Inventory' setting is enabled.
When it comes to gameplay, there's no lack of things to do on this server either. In fact, there are a plethora of unique features to check out such as:
- Daily Quests
- Keep Inventory Enabled
- Playtime Contests
- Mining world
- PixelMMO plugin
- Admin Shop
- Materials Shop
- Biomes 'o Plenty mod support
- Custom Textures
How to turn on Keep Inventory mode on your own Minecraft server
Those looking to turn on the Keep Inventory setting on their own server, such that they do not lose any items, can do so by following the simple steps below:
Step 1: Open the server console or join the Minecraft server with an account that has OP permissions.
Step 2: Type the command: /gamerule KeepInventory true (make sure to use the upper case letters here).
That should be it. Players can conduct a quick test to see if it worked by spawning in some lava and jumping inside it while in Survival mode. On respawn, inventory items should remain as they were prior to death.