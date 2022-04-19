5 best Minecraft prison servers of 2022

Minecraft prison servers are one of the most popular multiplayer game modes. Their premise is simple: players find themselves locked inside jail and must earn enough money to rank up and escape the prison.

While there are dozens of prison servers, some are much better and more popular than others. For those looking for the best prison servers to play, this list will highlight not just one but five of the absolute top choices.

Fantastic Minecraft prison servers

1) Purple Prison

IP address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is the most popular prison server (Image via Purple Prison)

Up first is Purple Prison, the most popular choice for the Minecraft prison game mode right now. This server boasts thousands of users at peak times of the day and has been online for over eight years.

Gamers can earn money to rank up by completing various quests, tasks, and activities. However, it's not just the tedious grinding that this server offers. There's also building, PvP, selling goods on the black market, and many other ways to make a living on this server.

2) MC Prison

IP address: mc.prisonfun.com

MC Prison is another great choice for players (Image via MCP Forums)

Next up is none other than MC Prison, perhaps the most iconic prison server in existence. This server pioneered much of the original prison game mode almost a decade ago and is still going strong today.

MC Prison has absolutely everything gamers can expect from a great prison server, including prison gangs, guards, jail cells, a PvP courtyard, a black market, and much more. All in all, this server is brilliant for anyone looking to get their feet wet in the Minecraft prison world.

3) Gem Prison

IP address: play.gemprison.com

Gem Prison is a relatively new server with a tightknit community (Image via SpigotMC)

Gem Prison is another superb choice for anyone looking to play Minecraft prison. This server has a bunch of cool, unique features that rightfully earn it a spot on this list.

Some of the most impressive features include an in-depth progression system, custom pickaxe enchantments, a fully balanced economy, etc. This server is also relatively new, so it is a great place for those looking for a young and budding community to join.

4) PikaNetwork

IP address: pika.host

Pika Network is a great server network with many game modes (Image via Pika Network)

For those looking for a cracked server to play on, PikaNetwork is a sensational option. On this server, players can enjoy Minecraft prison, factions, skyblock, and even Pixelmon.

While the prison mode on this server network isn't as well-known as some of the dedicated prison servers on this list, it's still a fun choice worth checking out. This is especially true for those who do not have premium Minecraft or use TLauncher to play.

5) MunchyMC

IP address: munchymc.com

MunchyMC is yet another great server for prison (Image via MunchyMC)

Last but certainly not least on this list is MunchyMC, a prevalent server with a variety of different game modes to enjoy, including:

Prison

WoolWars

Survival

KitPvP

The prison server on MunchyMC is one of the most unique renditions of Minecraft prison out there. Users find themselves trapped inside not just any old jail but one situated in an apocalyptic world full of man-eating zombies and rare ancient technologies.

It's their job to grind their way through the prison ranks and earn their way to freedom.

