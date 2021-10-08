5 best Minecraft Pixelmon servers

The hugely popular Minecraft pixelmon mod has taken the Minecraft modding community by storm ever since it was created over eight years ago.

Although the main branch of the pixelmon mod has been forced to shut down due to copyright claims from Nintendo, there are still a wide array of Minecraft pixelmon servers to play on.

5 of the most fun Minecraft Pixelmon servers to play

On these pixelmon servers, gamers can battle, collect, and train Pokemon all within the blocky world of Minecraft.

1) Mox MC

Server IP Address: Moxmc.net

MoxMC is a great Minecraft server to play Pixelmon (Image via Minecraft)

Mox MC is a pixelmon server found at the top of a dedicated Minecraft pixelmon server list. On this pixelmon server, all new players are welcomed with a free shiny starter Pokemon just for joining.

Pokemon battles and trading are a big part of this server. Every week the server hosts Pokemon ranked ladder battles in which players can compete with their best Pokemon in ladder based tournaments in order to win prizes and exclusive rare shiny Pokemon.

2) Pixelmon Realms

Server IP Address: play.pixelmonrealms.com

Pixelmon Realms is perhaps the most popular Minecraft pixelmon server and runs on Pixelmon reforged.

With a x5 Pokemon spawn rate present on this server, there's no question of feeling bored while waiting around to catch Pokemon. This server makes a great choice, especially for those looking to take the grind out of Pixelmon.

The server also boasts a stable economy, grief protection, EV training, and usage of the "wondertrade" system.

3) GRM Pixelmon

Server IP Address: grmpixelmon.com

GRM Pixelmon is a fun pixelmon server that offers a free rank, backpack and pokeheal for everyone who joins. In terms of gameplay, players can explore a variety of different regions inspired by the Pokemon games, including the Johto and Kanto regions.

Players can also go on PokeHunts, explore the safari zone, collect daily rewards, and participate in regular server events.

4) CyborgMC

Server IP Address: pizza.cyborgmc.com

CyborgMC is a Minecraft pixelmon earth server hybrid (Image via Minecraft)

On this pixelmon server, Minecrafters play on a replicated map of the real life earth landscape in which they can catch Pokemon and battle them with other players.

What's cool about this pixelmon server in particular is that Pokemon logically spawn in specific parts of the world. For example, Charizard is known to spawn near volcanic parts of the world, whereas Ice-based Pokemon such as Abomnasnow can frequently be found in the North Pole and South Pole.

5) Complex Gaming Pixelmon

Server IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

ComplexMC is one of the most popular servers for Minecraft pixelmon, boasting hundreds of players during all hours of the day.

On this pixelmon server, players can become the Pokemon trainer they have always dreamed to be, participating in Pokemon battles, beating gyms, trading rare Pokemon with others, and much more.

This marks the end of the list of top Minecraft pixelmon servers. Readers should also note that the majority of these servers require the Minecraft Pixelmon reforged mod to be installed.

Those unsure of how to install this mod can check out this helpful guide here.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

