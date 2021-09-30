How to catch pokemon in Minecraft Pixelmon mod

Pokemon is one of the most popular game franchises, so of course there's a Minecraft mod for it. The Pixelmon mod combines two huge gaming franchises and allows Minecraft players to catch, evolve and battle Pokemon.

Unfortunately for Bedrock players, they'll have to find other ways to play with Pokemon. As for Java, here's how to do it.

How to catch Pokemon in Minecraft Pixelmon

Players will first need to download and install the Pixelmon mod to play.

Visit the Pixelmon Generations mod website

Navigate to the downloads page and download the latest version

Move the download to the mods folder inside the Minecraft game directory or make a new folder

Open up the Minecraft launcher and open Forge 1.12.2

After that, players can begin catching them all. In order to do that, players will need to have ample Pokeballs. Every Pokemon player knows how frustrating it is to run out of them. Pokemon essentially replace mobs in this version.

The recipe to make them is a bit complicated and requires several steps.

Cook three apricots and craft them into five red Pokeball discs Craft stone buttons, as many as needed for the amount of Pokeballs Use three iron ingots or three aluminum ingots to craft the metal discs Use iron ingots to craft an anvil Use wooden planks and sticks to craft a hammer Place the discs on the anvil and use the hammer on them Place the stone button and the two discs in the correct order (top to bottom) to craft a Pokeball Repeat as many times as needed for more Pokeballs

Minecraft Pixelmon allows players to find all kinds of Pokemon. Image via Minecraft

Pokemon can spawn in different biomes and often have time-specific spawns, too. Once players have found the Pokemon they would like to catch, they will need to battle it with their existing Pokemon. It can be caught on the first turn with a throw, but weakening them helps it stay in the Pokeball.

Minecraft players can then select to throw a Pokeball at it just as they would in a regular Pokeball. Sleeping or paralyzed and weakened Pokemon are easier to catch.

It is also possible to throw the ball at a Pokemon outside of a battle, but this requires aiming and firing. If a player misses, the ball can break into its parts and will need to be crafted again.

