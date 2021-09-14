Pixelmon mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft fans who also enjoy the Pokemon series can get the best of both worlds with the Pixelmon mod.

The original Pixelmon mod was released around 2013, and over time allowed players to catch, train, and breed Pokemon as well as craft things like Pokeballs and Pokemon-themed furniture that was similar to the furniture players could use in Generation III Pokemon games and later.

The mod spent some downtime due to copyright issues with Nintendo, Game Freak, and The Pokemon Company due to infringement on behalf of the copyright holders. Still, the original has returned alongside alternatives such as Pixelmon Generations and Pixelmon Reforged.

Minecraft: More info on the Pixelmon mod

The Legendary Hoenn Pokemon Groudon roams a Pixelmon world (Image via Mojang/Nintendo)

The Pixelmon developers have attempted to match the general Pokemon experience for Minecraft as closely as possible. Activities such as breeding, training, and trading have all been implemented alongside the Pokemon themselves and items like Pokeballs, TMs, held items, and medicines like Potions.

Pokemarts and Pokedollars, staples of the original games, can also be found in Pixelmon.

In place of item-filled Pokeballs in the main games, Pixelmon has placed "Pokeloot Chests" which take the form of Minecraft's loot chests but provide Pokemon-themed items.

Wild Pokemon roam Pixelmon worlds, allowing players to capture or battle them. Since wild Pokemon roam the world at their leisure, Minecraft players won't have to sweat random encounters in tall grass and caves like they might come to expect in the original Pokemon games.

There are also boss Pokemon such as Legendary Pokemon as well as Mega-Evolved Pokemon and Gigantamax forms that can be found and battled, with their levels typically significantly higher than the rank-and-file Pokemon that players will find.

Pixelmon can be played in both single-player and multiplayer worlds, though it is best utilized in multiplayer in order to enjoy the Pokemon experience with other trainers around the world or just in your close-knit group of friends.

There are some caveats to be aware of in the Pixelmon Minecraft world, however, such as standard mobs being disabled by default. This is likely due to the conflicting nature the Pokemon would have with ordinary NPCs or hostile mobs.

However, Pixelmon's configuration can be edited with a little know-how and fine-tuned to a player's preferences. The mod itself can be found on Pixelmonmod.com, where players can find a bevy of resources to assist them with the installation process as well as to enjoy their experience to the fullest.

There is even a player forum to discuss aspects of the mods with others. With all of these resources, it almost feels like the Pixelmon mod was never shut by Nintendo in the first place.

