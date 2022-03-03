5 best Minecraft Towny Servers in 2022

Towny Servers are some of the most fun servers in Minecraft. They provide players a plot of land and give them the freedom to construct whatever town they want, hence the name.
The better towns get more people to come live in them. It's essentially a big community for players worldwide to build and live in-game. There are many such servers, given how popular they are. Gamers are always looking for the best servers to join, so here are some good options to try.
Best Towny Servers for Minecraft players to join
5) Mox MC
Most servers have a lot of different game modes in them, and Mox MC is no different. It's one of the best kept and well-run servers available, and players love most of the available game modes. Towny is one of the best because there are plenty of people involved in it.
4) Herobrine.org
One of the best servers overall, Herobrine.org has tons of players and game modes. For Towny Servers, it doesn't get much better than this because there are tons of players (1,223 online now, according to topminecraftservers.org) and a dedicated team.
3) FadeCloud
FadeCloud is a stellar choice, especially for Towny Servers. There are only five total modes on this server: Survival, PvE, Skyblock, Prison, and Towny. This means that each of them gets more attention than a large server, which can only boost the quality of specific modes.
2) MineRaze
MineRaze is one of the best Towny Servers available because, unlike many other servers, it gets updated to the latest version of the game almost instantly. Java Edition 1.18.2 was just recently released, and it's been updated, and future updates will follow the same.
1) StickyMC
StickyMC only has four modes: PvE, Economy, Survival, and Towny. There aren't a ton of players currently online (according to topminecraftservers.org), but that means there's plenty of space and freedom for players to build what they want for their town.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.