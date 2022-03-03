5 best Minecraft Towny Servers in 2022

Towny Servers are some of the most fun servers in Minecraft. They provide players a plot of land and give them the freedom to construct whatever town they want, hence the name.

The better towns get more people to come live in them. It's essentially a big community for players worldwide to build and live in-game. There are many such servers, given how popular they are. Gamers are always looking for the best servers to join, so here are some good options to try.

Best Towny Servers for Minecraft players to join

5) Mox MC

Mox MC server (Image via Minecraft Servers)

Most servers have a lot of different game modes in them, and Mox MC is no different. It's one of the best kept and well-run servers available, and players love most of the available game modes. Towny is one of the best because there are plenty of people involved in it.

4) Herobrine.org

Herobrine Minecraft Server @herobrinedotorg Iris, the second Oneblock 1.17.1, has now been released on Herobrine.org to allow more players to enjoy the game mode. Have fun! Iris, the second Oneblock 1.17.1, has now been released on Herobrine.org to allow more players to enjoy the game mode. Have fun!

One of the best servers overall, Herobrine.org has tons of players and game modes. For Towny Servers, it doesn't get much better than this because there are tons of players (1,223 online now, according to topminecraftservers.org) and a dedicated team.

3) FadeCloud

Towny Server (Image via FadeCloud)

FadeCloud is a stellar choice, especially for Towny Servers. There are only five total modes on this server: Survival, PvE, Skyblock, Prison, and Towny. This means that each of them gets more attention than a large server, which can only boost the quality of specific modes.

2) MineRaze

Puffer.Cloud @Puffer__Cloud Pretty Old Mineraze video :3 when i lagged XD Pretty Old Mineraze video :3 when i lagged XD https://t.co/g5OZ8NCsR3

MineRaze is one of the best Towny Servers available because, unlike many other servers, it gets updated to the latest version of the game almost instantly. Java Edition 1.18.2 was just recently released, and it's been updated, and future updates will follow the same.

1) StickyMC

Nycolate @NycoleART



Any support would be appreciated!

Need something drawn ? DM me! Illustrated Logo for StickyMCAny support would be appreciated!Need something drawn ? DM me! Illustrated Logo for StickyMC ❤️🔁Any support would be appreciated!Need something drawn ? DM me! https://t.co/r1BljKkfhj

StickyMC only has four modes: PvE, Economy, Survival, and Towny. There aren't a ton of players currently online (according to topminecraftservers.org), but that means there's plenty of space and freedom for players to build what they want for their town.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha