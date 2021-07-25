5 best Minecraft Towny Servers for 2021

Towny is a classic but still hugely popular game mode for Minecraft servers, attracting thousands of players daily.

Towny servers allow players to claim vast plots of land, where they are then able to build and form their own town, inviting other players to join and live there. Towns have their own economy and can participate in trade with other towns, hold their own elections for the town mayor, go to war with other towns, and much more.

The best towny servers have well-balanced economies, active moderation, and an extensive set of features for players to enjoy. Here we'll be taking a look at 5 of the best towny servers that can be played right now.

Most suitable Minecraft Servers for Towny in 2021

Mox MC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC provides a great Minecraft towny experience, fit for beginners and experts

Mox MC is a popular and well-established Minecraft network offering many game modes. One such is towny, where players can build their own dream town from scratch, or join one of the thousands that already exist.

The server has many custom towny features, including a global auction house system, where towns can instantly trade with other towns in things they produce such as food, weapons, armor, and much more.

CraftYourTown

IP Address: mc.craftyourtown.com

CraftYourTown is a dedicated Towny server, perfect for more experienced players

CraftYourTown is a dedicated towny server and has several hundred players connecting daily. It also supports both Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition players to connect.

CraftYourTown boasts an extensive set of features to enhance the towny experience, including jobs, events, custom enchantments, bank accounts, and player shops.

EarthMC

IP Address: play.earthmc.net

Described as a "geopolitical sandbox", EarthMC is a radically fun, towny server based on a full-scale map of the world. This map was built in Minecraft via the use of satellite data.

Players can form their own towns (called nations) in whatever real-life country they like and rule over the land while inviting other players to work and live in their nation. If that somehow doesn't sound thrilling enough, leaders of nations can also decide to declare war and invade other opposing nations.

TownySMP

IP Address: play.townysmp.com

Despite being relatively new, TownySMP is growing rapidly due to a great set of features

TownySMP is a relatively new towny server, with all the latest and greatest towny features. It's perfect for those looking to start a fresh adventure with a new and growing community.

The server has everything any towny player could want, with features like jobs, crates, town elections, McMMO, and a balanced player-based economy.

MineRaze

IP Address: join.mineraze.net

Mineraze is a well established and popular dedicated towny server

Last but not least is MineRaze, a towny server with many unique features such as dungeons, quests, pets, and even custom items.

Unlike many others, Mineraze is instantly updated to support the latest version of Minecraft right upon release. This means players will never have to wait around to enjoy the latest & greatest Minecraft features when playing the server.

NOTE: This list is in no particular order of quality and only reflects the author’s sole opinion.

