5 best Minecraft servers for Towny

Minecraft towny servers allow players to claim pieces of land in the world to develop their own towns. They can also recruit others to live in their towns once built, provided the town mayor approves.

Features and gameplay vary drastically between towny servers. The best such servers often offer a wide array of in-depth town customization options. For example, on some servers, general elections can be held, where town members can vote for their choice of town mayor.

This list explores the best towny servers for Minecraft currently, all with unique and custom features. All options listed are 100% free to play and online 24/7!

Most enjoyable Minecraft Towny servers

#1 - MOX MC IP: MOXMC.NET

MoxMC is a great Minecraft towny server where everyone is free to build a great town

Mox MC is a hugely fun and unique towny server. Several features push it ahead of its competition, with one of the most impressive ones being the vast array of custom building types that can be set within the town. For example, players can define the town jail, town bars, town hall, and much more!

The server supports Minecraft java versions 1.7-1.16, so players are free to play on any version.

#2 - DATBLOCK IP: PLAY.DATBLOCK.COM

Datblocks "Datearth" is a brilliant and funky take on the towny game mode

The popular Minecraft network "Datblock" currently operates a successful towny server dubbed "Datearth," which implements the mindboggling concept of bringing the real-life earth to a Minecraft server.

Here, players can build real life towns on a Minecraft map of the actual earth. After creating a town, players can engage in geopolitics with other towns (called "Nations" on the server). It's an insanely fun and wildly creative spin on the primary towny game mode.

#3 THE CAVERN IP: MC.THECAVERN.NET

The Cavern is a version 1.16 Minecraft survival towny experience. It claims a lag-free experience with up to 100 players online at once in the same world, an awe-inspiring feat for a 1.16 server.

The Cavern, of course, offers the standard typical towny mechanics. But it also implements extra gameplay features players wouldn't typically expect to find on a towny server, which helps it stand out. Some of these features include weekly art and fishing competitions, pets, slimefun, and even player marriages!

#4 CUBEDMC IP: CUBEDMC.ORG

CubedMC is a great towny server set in the Medieval ages

CubedMC is a slightly more refined Minecraft towny experience directed towards a more mature audience of experienced towny players. It isn't as big player base-wise as some of the other servers listed here. However, this will be a good thing for those looking for a more peaceful experience.

CubedMC also offers many mechanics to support in-depth town roleplay elements, such as jobs, reputation, ranks, and levels. It should also be noted the server is currently on version 1.16.

#5 MLMC IP: PLAY.ML-MC.COM

MLMC is an in depth towny server, with a heavy focus on jobs & quests

Medieval Lords (MLMC) is a Minecraft towny server employing gameplay decisions rarely seen on other servers. For example, it has a significant "boss" feature, where players fight over 30 custom bosses to gain rewards.

MLMC also features RPG classes and boasts a "rich server lore." Each township is also encouraged to come up with its own backstory, adding to the heavily supported roleplay seen on the server. For those interested in checking the server out, the current game version is 1.16.4.

