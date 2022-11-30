Spectator mode was one of the most anticipated features for Minecraft Bedrock. Mojang has finally added the spectator mode to Bedrock Edition after years of player requests.

For the last few Minecraft beta versions, developers have been working on spectator mode under experimental features and fixing new bugs reported by testers. After a lot of feedback and bug fixes, Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50 update has officially added spectator mode alongside several other new features and changes.

Let's take a look at all the new features arriving in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50 update.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50 update is out

Spectator mode added

After enabling cheats, Minecraft Bedrock players can go in and out of Spectator Mode using the Personal Game Mode option in World Settings or the '/gamemode spectator' command.

However, one should also know that turning cheats switches off achievements forever in that world. Spectator mode in Bedrock Edition is the same as Java Edition's spectator mode.

New Touch Controls

New touch controls are now enabled on touch devices by default

Players can choose between "Joystick & tap to interact", "Joystick & aim crosshair", or "D-Pad & tap to interact"

New Default Minecraft Skins

New characters have joined Steve and Alex! These character skins can be selected in the Dressing Room

Vex

Updated the model and texture of the Vex

The Vex retains a slightly larger hitbox to make it easier to fight

Vanilla Parity

While playing tag, baby Villagers will now run at a quicker speed that matches Java Edition

Wooden Doors, Iron Doors, Wooden Trapdoors, Iron Trapdoors, and Fence Gates now use the same opening and closing sound effects as Java Edition

Updated Pressure Plates to have different pitches based on their behaviour to match Java Edition

Added unique button click sound for Wooden Buttons to match Java Edition

Crimson and Warped block sets now have a unique set of sounds

Chiseled and Cut Red Sandstone now have smooth undersides

Projectiles landing on Mud will no longer shake repeatedly

Amphibious mobs no longer have trouble pathfinding around Mud Blocks

Mud and Soul Sand Block bounding boxes now matches their visual bounding boxes for when a player places the blocks

Lily Pads now pop with sound and particles when run into by a Boat

Most blocks destroyed from lack of support now have visual particles, audio effects and cause vibration events

Coral Fans can no longer be placed on the side of Slab blocks

Coral Fans can now survive on top of solid transparent blocks like Glass

Fixed a bug where placed Light Blocks were invisible even while selecting a Light Block

Open container, Command Block, or Structure Block screens now close when players enter Spectator Mode

Spectator Mode now appears on the list of Personal Game Modes in Settings

Allays no longer throw items at spectators

Minecraft "Next Major Update"

Introducing the next major update experimental toggle! Enable the "Next Major Update" toggle in world settings to enable this content

These features are a work in progress and are still in active development. The design and functionality of these features will likely change before they're released

Please remember: Worlds that have used experimental toggles will always be flagged as "Experimental". We recommend keeping these experimental worlds as separate copies from your main saves.

Worlds that have used experimental toggles will always be flagged as "Experimental". We recommend keeping these experimental worlds as separate copies from your main saves. After enabling "Next Major Update", players can access bamboo wood blocks, camels, chiseled bookshelf, and hanging signs.

As usual, there are tons of bug fixes in Bedrock 1.19.50 update. Interested players can click here to check the official patch notes.

