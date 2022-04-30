How to activate and use spectator mode in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The Spectator mode is a great feature that might soon come to Minecraft Bedrock Edition in the 1.19 The Wild Update. This is a brilliant gamemode through which players can go through any block and look for any openings or caves.

It is majorly used to look underground or through any solid block wall for any openings. For years, Java Edition players enjoyed the feature while Bedrock Edition had to live without it, but now this will change in The Wild Update.

In the beta versions of the game, Mojang recently added a way to enable the long-awaited gamemode through which players can experience it. However, it has gone through some changes and encountered some bugs.

How to enable spectator mode and how to use it in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

How to enable the gamemode in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Since the gamemode is still under development and will be released in the next update, players won't be able to activate it normally like other gamemodes. Instead, players will have to toggle on the feature in the world settings.

The gamemode toggle in Experiment section (Image via Minecraft)

Once the player opens the World List, they can click the edit button and scroll down to 'Experiments' list. Here, they will find a 'Spectator Mode' toggle that they can switch on before generating a new world.

Players must always toggle this feature before the world is generated simply because the experiment features will lock once the world is generated.

Secondly, players will have to go further down the world settings and toggle 'Allow Cheats' feature, which will allow them to write and execute commands. Players can only enter spectator mode through commands in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

How to use the gamemode in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Gamemode command (Image via Mojang)

Once players have entered the world with cheats and spectator mode enabled, they will have to ensure more things before properly activating it. If they try to enter the command '/gamemode spectator' and execute it like normal, players will enter the gamemode.

However, it will be buggy as they won't be able to move vertically. They will only be able to crouch and slowly shift upwards. This is a bug that Mojang is fixing. However, there is a trick to solving this.

The gamemode might have some bugs (Image via Mojang)

First, players will have to be in creative mode and be in flying mode. In creative mode, players can fly around by double-pressing the spacebar.

Once they are in the flying mode, enter the command to change the gamemode. This will put them in the gamemode properly, where they can fly vertically and go through blocks.

Players might also notice that, for now, the spectator mode will show a survival mode HUD, meaning the health and hunger bar will also be visible. However, players need not worry about it as this will also be fixed.

