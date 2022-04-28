7 different structures inside Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

Ancient City is a new structure that will be coming to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. It is a part of the Deep Dark Biome, which is considered to be the scariest place in the game, simply because the terrifying Warden mob will spawn there. This new structure will be one of the biggest in the game, and it will have several types of smaller structures generating inside.

The Minecraft 1.19 Wild Update will have two brand new biomes, several new mobs, and new items along with this new structure. Players from all over the world are eagerly waiting for the new update to drop as it will finally have this biome and structure. The structure is so huge that it has loads of smaller details and structures that players can explore when they enter the city. This article lists some of the major structures generating in the city.

7 types of structures found in Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

1) City Center

City Center in the Ancient City (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

This will be the largest and most noticeable structure inside the city. Many players who have been playing beta snapshots will know this structure as it looks like a huge Warden shrine with a rectangular opening in the middle. The center of the shrine contains rare reinforced deepslate blocks that cannot be broken or found anywhere else. It also has a secret redstone room underneath it.

2) Barracks

Barracks in Ancient City (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

This is the second most prominent structure that players will see while exploring the city. These are called barracks in the game's directory and will have two chest loots, a small shrine in the center, and a small corridor on one side with some candles and a skeleton head. Players will be able to find various valuable items in the chests.

3) Ice Box

Ice box (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

This is an uncommon structure that will rarely generate in these cities. It will contain several ice blocks, two note blocks with pressure plates, and an iron trapdoor with a pressure plate. When players go through the iron trapdoor, they will enter the main ice box where a chest will contain several food items like potatoes and carrots.

4) Sauna

Sauna (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

This is another rare structure that not all cities will have. It will be an elevated sauna with water and some candles. It will be surrounded by deepslate walls and will have stairs leading up to it.

5) Camp

Camp (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

This is a common structure that almost all cities will have. It will essentially be a pile of differently colored wool blocks. It will have blue, cyan, and light blue wool blocks covering an area near the passageways. These structures are called camps because they might be used by people who used to live here. However, no official explanation is provided by Mojang on this. These structures will mysteriously contain an extinguished campfire underneath the wool blocks.

6) Ruins

Ruins (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

These will be some of the most common structures in the Ancient City. They will be present in different sizes. Some of the tall and large ones will also contain chests on top of them with ladders leading up to it. These were recently added to cities and weren't present in the early iteration of the structure.

7) Chambers

Chambers (Image via Mojang)

These are the most common structures in an Ancient City. These are smaller versions of the barracks and will have a similar layout. A chest will also generate in these structures. However, players must be cautious as all these structures and the entire city will be infested with sculk blocks that can summon the Warden.

Note: Not all structures are mentioned in this article, only the main noticeable ones.

