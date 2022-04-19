How to use wool in Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19?

In the latest Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, the Deep Dark Biome became even scarier as Mojang added a new ranged attack to the Warden.

Now, players won't be able to build up and survive the beast's wrath. This makes the biome much more dangerous as a tiny mistake can trigger sculk sensors, sculk shriekers, and the Warden itself.

However, Mojang added a counter to this that can significantly help players traverse the scary and dangerous biome. They made changes to the wool blocks and carpets to block any noise made by the player.

Since players need to avoid the terrifying beast, these items are the best way to navigate silently.

How can wool work in Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19

Changes to the wool items in the snapshot

In the latest Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, Mojang slightly changed the block and carpet. Essentially, there will not be any vibrations caused by either of these items. Although they will have a soft sound, there won't be any vibration caused by them.

This might be a standard change, but if players connect it with the Deep Dark Biome, this will be the best way to prevent the Warden from spawning.

How to use wool in the biome

There are two major ways to use both of these items in Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19:

1) Using carpets while exploring the place

Players sprinting and jumping on carpets won't activate sculk sensors (Image via Mojang)

Carpets are made from wool. Hence, it can be used on every block the player is about to walk so that they don't cause any vibrations. Since placing these items won't cause any vibration, they are perfect for traveling through the biome.

Players can essentially make a network of pathways with these carpets, so they don't have to worry about any sculk sensors activating.

2) Using blocks to cover sculk sensors

Covered sculk sensor won't get activated by any vibrations and won't set off shrieker (Image via Mojang)

The root cause of Warden spawning is sculk sensors activating. When these blocks activate, they trigger sculk shriekers which then summons the Warden.

Luckily, players can easily cover them by placing wool blocks all around them. Once completely covered, no vibration will activate them, letting players sprint and jump freely.

This is huge for players because when the official Minecraft 1.19 update is released, they can gather loads of these blocks and carpets if they want to head down to the Deep Dark Biome.

However, there could be more changes coming in future snapshots before the final update is released, so this trick might also change.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar