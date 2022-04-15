Why is Mojang making the Warden so dangerous in Minecraft?

Warden is a new mob coming soon to Minecraft with the 1.19 The Wild Update. Mojang, the game's developers, have already added the mob in several beta versions to test all the mechanics of the mob and fine-tune it. When it was introduced back in 2020, it was an instant hit because of how powerful it was. Over the last two years, the mob has now had more powers, making it even more terrifying.

This mob is part of the new Deep Dark Biome, which is also coming in the next update. This biome will be present at the deepest depths of the overworld, where no mob other than Warden will spawn. Even if some players might think the mob is too overpowered, there is a reason why Mojang is taking these drastic steps.

Reasons why Mojang is making the Warden so dangerous in Minecraft

To make it more challenging for players

In previous snapshots, the Warden was an extremely strong and dangerous mob that can run fast and melee attack players and entities. To tackle this, players were able to tower up with blocks and simply kill the mob at their own pace, without the mob attacking them. However, after the snapshot 22w15a, Mojang added a lethal ranged attack to it as well.

Mob's ranged attack (Image via Minecraft)

This was added simply to make the mob much more challenging and prevent players from simply towering up and evading them. Mojang deliberately added a ranged attack so that players can't evade the Warden. Many players will welcome the challenge as they will have more fun planning their approach.

To force players to avoid it completely

Sneaking in the Deep Dark to avoid the Warden (Image via Minecraft)

From the very beginning, the Warden didn't drop any loot upon death. Many players questioned it and waited for Mojang to add any drop to the mob, but they didn't. This suggests that game developers don't want players to fight the beast and simply want them to avoid it.

Even in the official changelogs of one of the snapshots, the devs mentioned that these are extremely dangerous mobs and are meant to be avoided at all costs. This might be one of the reasons why the mob's powers are so overpowered that players will have to avoid them while traversing through Deep Dark and Ancient Cities.

To guard something extremely valuable

Two enchanted golden apples in one chest (Image via Minecraft)

As the 1.19 snapshots got released, players started to notice that the chest loot in Ancient Cities improved considerably. They were able to find several enchanted golden apples, treasure enchanted books, diamond gear, etc. On top of all this, the mysterious Warden statue is speculated to be a portal to another dimension, even though nothing has been confirmed by Mojang yet.

This could also be one of the reasons why the Warden is so powerful, as it might be there to protect the valuable loot and other secrets from the players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

