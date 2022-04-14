Warden's new ranged attack in Minecraft snapshot 22w15a detailed

With the Minecraft snapshot 22w15a, Mojang added a new sonic ranged attack to the Warden. The already terrifying beast now has another type of attack which it can use to strike players who are away from it. This ranged attack is essentially a loud shriek from its body that can knock players out and deal heavy damage.

The Minecraft snapshot 22w15a is part of the new 1.19 The Wild Update, where new mobs, biomes, and other items are being added. The long-awaited Deep Dark Biome with Ancient Cities and Warden will also feature in the update. The beast was already considered to be the strongest mob ever and has now been made even scarier and more dangerous.

Everything about the Warden's new sonic ranged attack in Minecraft snapshot 22w15a

When will a Warden shift to ranged attacks?

When players are exploring the Ancient Cities or Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft snapshot 22w15a, they might encounter a Warden after making a slight noise. Once the beast is summoned, it won't attack players immediately but simply sniff and hear them to hunt them. However, once they find the player, they will become completely hostile and run to attack them.

The mob will use a ranged attack when far away (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w15a)

During this time, if a player is out of reach or far from them, they will wait for a while and notice this. After a few seconds, they will display a new kind of animation and start attacking players with their ranged weapon, i.e., a loud sonic boom.

What does the new ranged attack look like?

What the attack looks like (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w15a)

As soon as the Warden notices that it cannot attack an entity from a melee attack, it will go through a new animation where it will bend its body forward and charge the attack. The mob will let out a loud shriek, and the rib cage on its body will then open, sending out huge blue concentric circles and creating a sonic beam that will attack the player. This is an amplified version of the sculk shrieker animation.

What amount of damage will the ranged attack do?

The sonic attack can easily deal up to six to seven hearts worth of damage to the player, even if they have netherite armor. Although netherite armor with protection four enchantment can reduce a few hearts worth of damage, it will still be ineffective if attacks keep coming.

Attack hits the player even if there is a wall between (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w15a)

Another main reason this attack is so dangerous is that it can penetrate through any wall. This means that even if players hide deep inside walls or try to protect themselves by blocking off the mob, they will still be hit by this ranged attack.

Edited by Danyal Arabi