In one of the Minecraft snapshots, Mojang secretly added a mysterious redstone room in Ancient Cities. These structures will be a part of the Deep Dark Biome in the 1.19 The Wild Update coming sometime in 2022. They are considered to be one of the biggest and scariest structures ever added to the game.

Ancient Cities will feature loads of smaller structures, halls, passageways, etc., with great loot from chests. They will also be completely covered with sculk blocks that can summon the most terrifying mob, The Warden.

MrBlaze @blazewoooo discovered some interesting corridors below the ancient city centre while spectating, where you can find rooms with different redstone contraptions🤯 discovered some interesting corridors below the ancient city centre while spectating, where you can find rooms with different redstone contraptions🤯 https://t.co/4r92dDFfTh

However, in the Minecraft snapshot 22w13a, Mojang added a secret redstone room underneath the main Warden statue located in the center of these cities. They didn't mention anything about it in their patch notes, making it fascinating and mysterious.

Everything there is to know about the secret redstone room underneath Ancient Cities in Minecraft

Different puzzles to enter the room

When players explore Ancient Cities, they will all notice the huge Warden statue in the middle of the structure. However, they will notice that at the foot of the statue, there can be a chest, or a small pathway made of walls, or some other type of generation.

Different puzzles to open the secret room (Image via Minecraft)

These will vary for different Ancient Cities as this is the puzzle the players will have to solve to enter the secret room. The chest puzzle will only have a golden carrot or apple.

A passage made from walls will open the secret room if players walk through it, or there won't be any puzzles and players will just have to find the entrance.

Entrance of the room underneath the statue pedestal (Image via Minecraft)

These different types of puzzles will essentially send a signal to the secret room where a redstone contraption will activate and open the secret door. The door itself will be located underneath the entire statue structure.

Hence, when players drop down from the statue area, they will see two deepslate blocks missing, revealing the secret room.

Different redstone contraptions in the room

Once the players successfully open and enter the secret room in Ancient Cities, they will be amazed to see what it holds. The whole area will be divided into several rooms, all having different types of redstone contraptions.

Players will see that the secret door opening itself has sticky pistons and a long redstone connection.

Two different redstone circuits (Image via Minecraft)

As they enter the main room, they can find different types of redstone contraption depending on the random generation. One might have loads of redstone lamps placed with redstone repeaters and dust, while others can have a contraption with wool blocks.

Different kinds of smaller redstone tests (Image via Minecraft)

In other rooms, players can also find different smaller redstone circuit tests, with target blocks, lecterns, etc. Some of the sections of the room can be completely empty as well.

Overall, the secret redstone room is being discovered by very few players who have explored the Ancient City extensively. Mojang did not mention this secret room in any of their patch notes. Many can eagerly speculate on what this could mean for the game's unofficial storyline.

Players could speculate on how an ancient civilization worked with redstone in the secret room that protects and keeps the terrifying Warden away. However, we don't know for sure as Mojang has not yet said anything about this new room.

