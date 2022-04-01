Top 6 changes and additions in Minecraft Snapshot 22w13a

The latest Minecraft Snapshot 22w13a recently got released with several changes and additions. These snapshots are part of the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update that will feature new biomes, mobs, and loads of other things. In this snapshot, a new mob and structure have been added along with several minor changes.

These snapshots are primarily focused on testing the additions and the changes and how they fit in the whole game.

Mojang released several snapshots and beta versions before releasing the finished update to all the players. Even if these snapshots have bugs, minor changes, and additions, enthusiasts can still download and explore each and every development.

6 major changes and additions in Minecraft Snapshot 22w13a

6) Minecart with a block crafting recipe changed

Minecart with chest crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Previously, if players needed to make a minecart with another item, they had to place the item in a particular order for it to combine. This has been changed in the Minecraft Snapshot 22w13a, in which players can place both the items anywhere in the crafting slot to combine them.

This essentially saves players' time, and they don't have to remember the crafting recipe.

5) Minecart with a block do not separate after breaking

Minecart with any block now drops as a combined item (Image via Mojang)

Previously in the game, if any minecart with a block is broken by a player or another block, it is used to split and drop as two different items. This has also been changed in the Minecraft Snapshot 22w13a.

If players break the Minecart or it breaks from something else, it will normally drop as one item instead of splitting it into two.

4) Sculk Shrieker block changed

Sculk shrieker changes (Image via Mojang)

Since the previous snapshots, the sculk shrieker block has been updated several times. In the Minecraft snapshot 22w13a, a new block state has been added to the sculk shrieker called "can_summon," which determines if the block will be able to spawn the Warden or not.

If the block naturally generates in Deep Dark, it will be able to function normally and summon the beast. However, if it is obtained and placed manually by the player, that block won't be able to summon the Warden.

Sculk shriekers will also start generating with the sculk catalyst block spread. This was not the case in the previous snapshots.

3) New Ancient Cities loot

Enchanted golden apple in Ancient City chest (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Cities have been added back to the Minecraft snapshot 22w13a with some significant changes in chest loot content. Previously, players could only find sculk blocks, snowballs, potions, enchanted books, swift sneak enchantments, etc.

Now they will also find several other valuable items like golden apples, enchanted golden apples, golden carrots, saddles, horse armor, enchanted gear, etc.

2) Ancient Cities' structure change

Ancient City design changes (Image via Mojang)

The Ancient Cities were not added to the Deep Dark Biome in previous snapshots. In Minecraft snapshot 22w13a, the structure makes a return with some design and layout changes. The Ancient Cities now have new types of smaller structures with chest loot on top of them.

Players may even notice a considerable increase in wool blocks, with blue wool as well. The long passages have been revamped and polished, with several dark oak plank blocks blending in with the overall design. There is also a chest right underneath the mysterious Warden statue.

1) Allay mob added

Allay mob (Image via Mojang)

Mojang added a new helper mob, Allay, to the Bedrock Edition beta version. It has now also been added to Java Edition with Minecraft snapshot 22w13a. These new mobs can help players gather all the dropped items and either give them to players or drop them near a note block.

This process starts by handing them one item players wish to collect from the ground up. These mobs will naturally spawn only in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions. There is no other way to find these mobs as of yet.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha