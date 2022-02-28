What type of loot can be found in Ancient Cities in Minecraft 1.19?

Ever since Mojang's release of the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, millions of players have downloaded it to explore the Ancient Cities and the Warden. The long-awaited Deep Dark biome also made its debut in the latest snapshot, with all the new sculk blocks.

Ancient Cities is a new structure added to Minecraft 1.19 inside the Deep Dark biome. These are huge structures that will generate at the bottom of the overworld, between Y level -11 and -41. They will also have several chests with various loot that players can steal, though they should be wary of the Warden.

Types of loot present in Ancient Cities in Minecraft 1.19

1) Swift Sneak

One of the most interesting loot players can find in Ancient Citites is the new enchantment book in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot called Swift Sneak. This new enchantment can be applied to boots so that players can walk quickly while they are in sneak mode. There are three levels to this enchantment, with the highest level allowing players to sneak as fast as they can walk.

Swift Sneak 1 enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Unfortunately, this enchantment can only be found in these structures as chest loot. However, the exact availability of the enchantment may change in the final version of the update.

2) Enchanted books

Piercing 3 enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Other than swift sneak, players can find all sorts of enchanted books in the chests present in Ancient Cities. Enchantments like looting, piercing, protection, etc. can be found in these chests. Treasure enchantments like mending, frost walker, curse of binding, etc. can also be found here.

3) Potions

Potion of healing (Image via Mojang)

Potions are another type of loot that can be found in chests in Ancient Cities. Some, such as instant health, can commonly be found here to help players fight the terrifying Warden in Minecraft 1.19.

4) Snowballs

Snowballs (Image via Mojang)

Snowballs are another item that can be found in the structure. Though they are not the most valuable items, they are still highly useful when dealing with the Warden. Players can throw them to make a sound, distracting the powerful blind mob.

5) Sculk Blocks

Sculk catalyst (Image via Mojang)

Players may also find certain sculk blocks like sculk sensors, sculk catalysts or sculks in these chests as well. These can be looted and taken back to their base to further experiment with them. Players can also simply mine them silently from the Ancient Cities.

Other than these items, players may also find candles, normal books and some bones in these chests as well. These items indicate how old the Ancient Citites are in Minecraft 1.19.

