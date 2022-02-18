Swift Sneak enchantment in Minecraft The Wild Update: All you need to know

Minecraft Bedrock players have enjoyed the 1.19 experimental features for a long time, while Java players have no way to try The Wild Update. But the wait is now finally over as Mojang has released a massive experimental snapshot featuring the warden, deep dark caves, and more.

Just like how Mojang released experimental snapshots for the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update, an experimental snapshot for the 1.19 update has also been made available. Similar to the 1.18 update, The Wild Update has many huge features that require a lot of playtesting.

In this new scary snapshot, players can discover the terrifying warden and find out why it is feared to be the strongest mob in Minecraft. Developers have introduced a new enchantment called Swift Sneak to help players escape the warden.

What is Swift Sneak enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update?

When it comes to boots, players already had many options compared to other armor pieces. In Minecraft 1.19 update, boots are getting another enchantment titled Swift Sneak.

Like Soul Speed enchantment introduced in the Nether Update, Swift Sneak is also exclusive. Players can only find it in ancient cities, giant creepy structures of deep dark caves.

In the experimental snapshot, players can get Swift Sneak enchantment either by using the creative menu or by locating an ancient city and looting the chests in it. As of now, there is no information on whether Swift Sneak can be traded with librarians or not. Judging from its rarity, players can expect Swift Sneak to be a treasure enchantment with no way of farming it.

What does Swift Sneak do?

A player wearing Swift Sneak boots has their speed increased when crouching. It helps the player sneak past the warden without letting it hear footsteps.

Players should also know that Swift Sneak is incompatible with Soul Speed, Frost Walker, or Depth Strider. Swift Sneak enchantment comes with a maximum level of three.

Any Minecrafter who knows about warden has at least a bleak idea of how terrifying this beast is. Mojang called the warden "The horror of the Deep Dark!"

Unless players want to die to the warden, they should definitely slide into an ancient city and safely get out with Swift Sneak. This enchantment will help players escape out of deep dark caves with caution yet quickly.

