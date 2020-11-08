Minecraft's Nether Update is one of the most positively received updates for the game as it brought about sweeping changes to the game meta and added a bunch of new content to the game.

Minecraft players were treated to the update towards the start of the year, and players who had been away from Minecraft at the time might have missed out on all the new changes.

These patch notes will help players who have been away from Minecraft for a while to get up to speed in the game. Minecraft's Nether included new mobs, as well as Netherite, a powerful new material that makes Diamond look like cobblestone.

Minecraft Nether Update Patch Notes

FEATURES in MINECRAFT NETHER UPDATE:

Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether

Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether

Added Hoglins

Added Netherite

Added Piglins

Added ruined portals

Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether

Added Striders

Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether

Added Zoglins

Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled

Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled

Added bastion remnants

Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu

Added new Nether blocks

Added the Soul Speed enchantment

Added the lodestone

Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether. Use while holding glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges – each respawn use one charge

You can charge the respawn anchor using a dispenser

Added the target block

Basalt is formed when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice

Bell blocks will now ring when hit by any projectile

Bells can now be hung from the underside of more blocks

Compasses can now be enchanted with Curse of Vanishing

Endermen can now pick up some of the new Nether blocks

Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack

Entities now get pushed by flowing lava

Farmer Villagers can now compost seeds

Fish now despawn when further than 64 blocks away from the closest player

Knockback resistance is now a scale instead of a probability

Lily pads are now considered junk fishing loot rather than treasure

Patrols no longer spawn when the player is close to a village

TNT and campfires will now ignite when hit by any burning projectile

The General statistics list is now alphabetically sorted

Updated logos for Mojang Studios and Minecraft

Villagers can now spawn iron golems regardless of their profession status or latest working time

Walls do not have gaps anymore when stacked vertically

Walls will now connect to even more things, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, banners, and even pickles

When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer despawn

When fishing, treasure loot can now only be obtained by fishing in open waters

ACCESSIBILITY

Added "Line Spacing" chat and accessibility option

Added "Chat Delay" accessibility option

ADVANCEMENTS

Piglins and Hoglins are now required for Monster Hunter and Monsters Hunted

Serious Dedication is now awarded for obtaining a Netherite hoe

Obtaining blackstone now also counts for the Stone Age advancement

Breeding Striders now counts for The Parrots and the Bats and is now required for Two by Two

For full official patch notes, head on over to the Minecraft website, link here.