Minecraft's Nether Update is one of the most positively received updates for the game as it brought about sweeping changes to the game meta and added a bunch of new content to the game.
Minecraft players were treated to the update towards the start of the year, and players who had been away from Minecraft at the time might have missed out on all the new changes.
These patch notes will help players who have been away from Minecraft for a while to get up to speed in the game. Minecraft's Nether included new mobs, as well as Netherite, a powerful new material that makes Diamond look like cobblestone.
Minecraft Nether Update Patch Notes
FEATURES in MINECRAFT NETHER UPDATE:
- Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether
- Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Hoglins
- Added Netherite
- Added Piglins
- Added ruined portals
- Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether
- Added Striders
- Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Zoglins
- Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled
- Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled
- Added bastion remnants
- Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu
- Added new Nether blocks
- Added the Soul Speed enchantment
- Added the lodestone
- Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether. Use while holding glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges – each respawn use one charge
- You can charge the respawn anchor using a dispenser
- Added the target block
- Basalt is formed when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice
- Bell blocks will now ring when hit by any projectile
- Bells can now be hung from the underside of more blocks
- Compasses can now be enchanted with Curse of Vanishing
- Endermen can now pick up some of the new Nether blocks
- Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack
- Entities now get pushed by flowing lava
- Farmer Villagers can now compost seeds
- Fish now despawn when further than 64 blocks away from the closest player
- Knockback resistance is now a scale instead of a probability
- Lily pads are now considered junk fishing loot rather than treasure
- Patrols no longer spawn when the player is close to a village
- TNT and campfires will now ignite when hit by any burning projectile
- The General statistics list is now alphabetically sorted
- Updated logos for Mojang Studios and Minecraft
- Villagers can now spawn iron golems regardless of their profession status or latest working time
- Walls do not have gaps anymore when stacked vertically
- Walls will now connect to even more things, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, banners, and even pickles
- When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer despawn
- When fishing, treasure loot can now only be obtained by fishing in open waters
ACCESSIBILITY
- Added "Line Spacing" chat and accessibility option
- Added "Chat Delay" accessibility option
ADVANCEMENTS
- Piglins and Hoglins are now required for Monster Hunter and Monsters Hunted
- Serious Dedication is now awarded for obtaining a Netherite hoe
- Obtaining blackstone now also counts for the Stone Age advancement
- Breeding Striders now counts for The Parrots and the Bats and is now required for Two by Two
For full official patch notes, head on over to the Minecraft website, link here.