5 things to avoid when going against the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

Since the release of the first Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, the game has become much scarier because of the Warden. One of the most awaited mobs in the vast sandbox game will be coming in The Wild update later this year. Java Edition players just got their first experience of the terrifying mob in the latest snapshot.

The Warden is an upcoming hostile mob that is the first blind mob in the game. It will spawn in the new Deep Dark biome in Minecraft 1.19 with the help of a sculk shrieker block. The Warden can smell and hear players to hunt them down. They also apply the darkness effect to the players, making them even scarier. There are a few things that a player should avoid while encountering this beast.

The Warden in Minecraft 1.19: Top 5 things to avoid when going against the mob

5) Opening Chests

Chest in an ancient city (Image via Minecraft)

When players are in an Ancient City, they will find several chests with valuable loot, however, they must always be cautious and avoid opening them when a sculk shrieker block or the Warden is around. Opening the chest will make noise, alerting the mob. If the mob is gone and the sculk shrieker block is broken, players can then open the chest to loot.

4) Mining

Mining blocks will alert the mob (Image via Minecraft)

When the terrifying mob is around, players should not mine any block as this will also make noise that can alert them. The mob senses any sound signal with their antenna-like ears, hence mining or placing any block can alert them.

3) Jumping

Jumping will alert the mob as well (Image via Mojang)

Though jumping while sneaking won't make any noise, players might panic and start jumping quickly to get away from the mob. Similar to other situations, players will make noise by jumping on blocks and alerting the mob. They must always sneak in when near the mob in Minecraft 1.19.

2) Close range attack

The mob can easily kill players in close range combat (Image via Mojang)

If players gather the courage to fight the strongest mob in the game, they must not directly attack them with a melee weapon. If players go directly to the mob to attack them, they might attack back. The new mob is so powerful that it can kill fully armored players with one hit. Hence, avoid hitting it with a close range weapon at all costs.

1) Running

Always sneak while around the Warden (Image via Mojang)

The moment the mob emerges from the ground, players might start running away in sheer panic and fear. However, this is the worst thing they can do as the mob picks up stronger sound signals from the running player, and its running speed will increase as well. This way, players won't be able to outrun the deadly mob and will meet their demise.

Edited by R. Elahi