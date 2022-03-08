Which is the most dangerous block in Minecraft 1.19?

After the release of the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, players went into a frenzy as Mojang released beta versions of the Warden, Deep Dark Biome, and Ancient Cities. Java Edition players eagerly jumped in and experienced the biome and mob's terrifying atmosphere.

Along with the major additions, new sculk blocks were also introduced as part of the biome and structure. These had a special ability to be activated with sounds and spread with the help of XP points. However, out of all of them, the sculk shrieker is arguably the scariest and most dangerous block of them all.

Why is sculk shrieker the most dangerous block in Minecraft 1.19?

How does it activate?

As the name suggests, the new sculk shrieker block lets out a loud and ghastly shriek when it gets activated. As of yet, it is activated by two methods in the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot. First, it can be activated when a sculk sensor block detects a sound and sends a signal to the block, and secondly, if players stand on top of the block for too long.

The block can activate with any sound made by the player (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

Once activated, the block sends out a circular animation of a sound coming out of the block. The block lets out a ghastly shriek that instills fear in players. The first shriek is like a warning to the players of what's about to come next. If players make another noise and activate the block, it lets out another shriek and the terrifying Warden emerges from the ground to hunt players down.

The block summons the Warden

Warden spawned after the shriek (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

If players are not scared of the block's horrifying sound, they will surely be scared of the Warden. This is why this block is the most dangerous one in Mojang's survival title, as it spawns the strongest mob in the game.

The Warden is the first blind mob in the game and uses its sense of smell and hearing to seek players out. The beast can easily kill players with one or two hits.

Minecraft @Minecraft Dangerous denizen of the Deep Dark or just a misunderstood menace? You’ll have to wait for The Wild Update to make up your mind!



In the meantime, RT if you’re excited – or terrified – to make the warden’s acquaintance! Dangerous denizen of the Deep Dark or just a misunderstood menace? You’ll have to wait for The Wild Update to make up your mind! In the meantime, RT if you’re excited – or terrified – to make the warden’s acquaintance! https://t.co/Uc6xuiFUSB

The only way to survive in the deep dark is to be extra cautious of these blocks and break them in whichever way possible. If they don't, it can be activated by the player's sound and will shriek to call the beast. Luckily, this block cannot be activated by any other mob sounds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi