Top 5 items to have while fighting the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

Since the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot release, players from all around the world have eagerly jumped into the game to experience the new Warden, Deep Dark Biome, and Ancient Cities. These features will be officially released in the latest update in 2022.

The new mob called the Warden is the main talking point in the community as it is the scariest and the strongest mob Mojang has ever added to the game. It can easily kill players with one or two hits and takes ages to defeat because of their excessive health.

Hence, if players want to go into the Deep dark and fight the terrifying beast in Minecraft 1.19, they should have certain items at hand.

5 best items to have while fighting the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

5) Golden Apples

Golden Apples are the best food item (Image via Mojang)

Golden apples are one of the best food items, even in Minecraft 1.19. When players eat them, they gain two extra hearts with regeneration and resistance status effects for a while.

These rare food items can save players in dire situations when encountering the beast. If players want an even better food item, they can use the ultra-rare enchanted golden apple.

4) Strong blocks

The mob can't attack players (Image via Mojang)

One of the most classic tricks to evade mobs in the game has been to build a tower with blocks so that they can't reach the player. The same can be applied when players fight the Warden.

If players build a two or three block tall tower while jumping on it, the beast won't be able to hit the player.

3) Swift sneak boots

Swift sneak 3 enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

This new enchantment will be coming in the Minecraft 1.19 update. It essentially enables players to walk faster while in sneak mode. With this, players can sneak past the mob quicker and evade it if they have to.

2) Enchanted Weapons

Fighting the mob with ranged weapons is the best (Image via Mojang)

If players are brave enough and want to fight the terrifying beast, they should have proper gear for it. The new mob is arguably the strongest in the game, hence players will have their strongest weapons.

A netherite axe with sharpness five enchantment and a bow with infinity and power five enchantment can help players greatly. Players can also use End Crystals to deal damage with explosions.

1) Enchanted Netherite Armor

Enchanted netherite armor (Image via Mojang)

While escaping or fighting, players will experience the wrath of the mob. It can easily kill players even if they are wearing netherite armor. The best possible armor players can have is enchanted netherite armor with protection 4 in all parts.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha