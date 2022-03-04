Top 5 reasons why the Warden is the most terrifying mob in Minecraft

After the release of the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot in Java Edition, players got their first look at the Warden. Players from all around the world had been eagerly waiting for the mob and the new Deep Dark biome to be released ever since Minecraft Live 2020. Players learned about the strength of the mob as Mojang gave the players a sneak peek at the event.

Minecraft @Minecraft Dangerous denizen of the Deep Dark or just a misunderstood menace? You’ll have to wait for The Wild Update to make up your mind!



In the meantime, RT if you’re excited – or terrified – to make the warden’s acquaintance! Dangerous denizen of the Deep Dark or just a misunderstood menace? You’ll have to wait for The Wild Update to make up your mind! In the meantime, RT if you’re excited – or terrified – to make the warden’s acquaintance! https://t.co/Uc6xuiFUSB

In the latest snapshot, players experienced what it was like to encounter the beast and quickly realized that it was the most powerful and terrifying mob ever added to the game. There are certain aspects to the Warden that make it extremely scary, other than just being strong.

Top 5 reasons why players should be careful before going up against the Warden in Minecraft

5) Its exorbitant health

Killing the mob with normal weapons will take a long time (Image via Minecraft)

There are several strong boss mobs in the game, like the Wither and the Ender Dragon that take a long time to defeat. However, they don't even come close in comparison to the new mob.

The Warden has over 500 HP (250 hearts), which maked it the strongest mob ever. Players will need their strongest weapons if they want to defeat the beast.

4) Spawning mechanism

The mob emerges from the ground (Image via Minecraft)

To the player's relief, the mob does not spawn automatically when the chunks load. However, whenever players make any sort of noise near a sculk shrieker block, the block lets out a terrifying scream, which causes the hostile mob to emerge from the ground.

The overall experience and the spawning mechanism of the beast is horrifying for any player.

3) Warden's heartbeat

Souls trapped in the mob glow with its heartbeat (Image via Mojang)

The Warden is a mysterious creature with a large mouth and no eyes. However, it also has a rib cage in which souls arer trapped. Hence, the mob has a distinct heartbeat that can be heard by players whenever it is around. This heartbeat quickens whenever the beast is aggravated.

This leads to a decidedly eerie and haunting gameplay experience as the pulsing glow and the audio have a combined effect.

2) Darkness effect

Darkness effect (Image via Mojang)

When the mob spawns, it conjures a special darkness effect on players, which makes it difficult for players to see anything.

Even if players have torches or night vision potions, they will have a hard time looking around as their surroundings will darken considerably. This enhances the horror of the overall experience of encountering the beast.

1) Attack damage

The mob can easily kill a Netherite armored player (Image via Mojang)

There are several mobs in the game that are quite strong, but this new blind mob is the strongest of them all.

When it was first introduced on Minecraft Live in 2020, the mob was easily able to kill a Netherite armored player with just two hits. This proved that even the strongest armor in the game won't be able to stop the terrifying mob.

