Redditor shows Warden's health bar comparison in Minecraft 1.19

A new Minecraft 1.19 snapshot has taken the game's community by storm. Players from around the world are downloading the beta version and jumping in to see the highly anticipated Warden as well as the Deep Dark biome. The new mob is considered to be one of the most powerful and scariest mobs of all time, with the Reddit post only cementing that fact.

Recently, a redditor named 'u/unsuspecting_emu' posted an informative photograph showing the health bars of various strong hostile mobs. The picture showed how a normal player has 10 hearts, the Withers have 150 hearts and the Warden has 250 of them. This incredible number proved just how strong the new mob is compared to other boss mobs.

Reaction of people on the Warden's health bar comparison in Minecraft 1.19

As the latest Minecraft 1.19 snapshot is already being discussed, people were quite intrigued by this comparison that showed how powerful the new mob is. Within a day, the post received thousands of upvotes and comments discussing the mob and other aspects of the upcoming features.

Many people clarified the number of hearts present in each mob shown in the video. After a point, the boss mobs had so many hearts that it was difficult for people to count the exact number. It was later confirmed that the Warden had 250 hearts in total (500 HP) in the picture, quite high in comparison to the player with only 10 hearts (20 HP) and proving that this new mob is more powerful than the Wither and Ender Dragon.

As the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot was exclusive to the Java Edition, many Bedrock Edition players discussed how the new mob could be even more powerful since the Wither in Bedrock Edition is more dangerous than in Java Edition.

The new mob is more powerful than Wither and Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

They also discussed how the Deep Dark biome will be much denser, and how the new mob will have more health in Bedrock Edition.

People also discussed how many anvils or pointed dripstones a player would need to kill the Warden.. As the anvil can only do a maximum of 20 hearts of damage when it falls, it would apparently take 13 of them to finish the mob off. For now, players must wait for further updates about this powerful new mob.

Edited by Atul S