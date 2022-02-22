Redditor defeats Warden in a 1v1 fight in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot

After the release of the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, Java Edition players are eagerly jumping in to find the Warden and explore the Deep Dark. The game's Reddit page has been exploding with various types of clips and photos related to Ancient Cities and the new mob.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'DietGabe' took on the terrifying beast head on with a netherite sword, netherite armor and some potions. In a thrilling fight, they tried to constantly deal critical damage to the mob and somehow killed it with only a few hearts left.

In the video, as the mob emerged from the ground, the player quickly used splash potions of strength and turtle master on themself. Without hesitation, they started hitting the huge mob with their netherite sword. After a long 30 second fight, the beast was slain with the player left with only two hearts.

Reactions from people on the 1v1 fight with the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot

As the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot and the newly added mob is in talks these days, the post attracted a lot of people. The Warden is considered to be the scariest and strongest mob the game has ever seen. Many wanted to know how a player could singlehandedly defeat it.

Many were shocked as to how the player defeated the horrifying mob with melee weapons. Some of them humorously quoted how Mojang will take notes from this fight to make the mob more powerful in the upcoming update.

u/DietGabe also commented on how they deliberately fought it with a melee, though they could have used Smite enchantment as well.

The player about to fight the mob (Image via u/DietGabe/Reddit)

This sparked another discussion where people learned that the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot was actually undead. This was further proven when the player talked about how Wither wouldn't attack the other mob.

There was a long thread of discussion where people talked about who was more powerful, Wither or Warden. First, they discussed how the player took so much damage despite using turtle master potion and netherite armor.

Some people argue that the Wither in Bedrock Edition is more powerful than the new mob. Even if the three-headed beast is dangerous, the new mob of Minecraft 1.19 snapshot cannot be ignored if a player ventures deep into caves.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan