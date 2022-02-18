Redditor fights Warden with End Crystals in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot

Since the release of the experimental version of Minecraft 1.19 snapshot in Java Edition, the newly added Warden and The Deep Dark Biome have gained immense popularity. Recently, a Redditor uploaded a fascinating video of them fighting the Warden with End Crystals.

The Minecraft subreddit is filled stunning builds and complex redstone contraptions. Players also upload videos of interesting items they come across in the game. Recently, a player posted a video of them fighting the terrifying new mob with the most powerful weapon.

In the video, the player is in a deep dark biome, armed with enchanted netherite armor and loads of end crystals. Soon enough, the Warden emerged from the blocks. The player started placing end crystals and fought the hostile mob. After nine end crystal explosions, the horrifying mob finally died.

Reactions from redditors on the Warden vs End Crystals fight in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot

Thousands of people flocked to the post to see how the fight went and commented their thoughts on it. People expressed their fear and excitement for the new Minecraft 1.19 snapshot and the addition of Warden and the Deep Dark Biome.

Some people went down the memory lane of how the game used to be simple back then, when players used to forget to take torches to the caves. Now, because of the caves being an extremely scary place to go, players are now required to take heavy artillery like end crystals if they want to survive.

Others spoke about the newly added boot enchantment called 'Swift Sneak' in the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot. With this new enchantment, players will be able to walk much faster while in sneak mode. This was deliberately added to counter the dangers of the Deep Dark and the Warden.

As players know by now, they will have to sneak around the new biome as the new sculk sensors will detect any sound made by almost anything, consequently summoning the hostile mob.

Hence, this special enchantment is added to the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot to help players walk faster while sneaking. Before this, sneaking slowed the walking speed considerably, which may pose a problem for players if they are escaping the terrifying hostile mob.

Redditors discussed all the pros and cons of the new boot enchantment. Some even considered that it could've been a pant armor enchantment.

Other than that, people expressed their shock and worry towards the sheer strength of the mob. In the video, the player was able to defeat the hostile mob with 9 end crystals, the most powerful explosive in the game. The Minecraft 1.19 snapshot has introduced the strongest mob of all-time.

