Deep Dark biome in Minecraft 1.19 update: Everything we know so far

The Minecraft 1.19 update will soon bring the Deep Dark biome. It is the next big patch for the open-world survival game after the successful release of the Caves and Cliffs update in 2021.

Mojang has turned its gaze to the next big update for 2022, and one of its striking features will be the Deep Dark biome.

Although it was to be released in the Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang pushed the feature back with the Minecraft 1.19 update. They explained how they wanted to expand the biome exponentially to immerse the players even more.

At the Minecraft Live event in 2021, they gave fans a sneak peek at what users can expect from the horrifying biome.

Everything known about Deep Dark biome coming in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Warden

One of the main features of the Minecraft 1.19 update's Deep Dark biome is the Warden mob. It was also set to be released in the Caves and Cliffs patch but was delayed because the developer wanted to expand the mob.

The Warden is a scary beast (Image via Minecraft)

This mob is considered one of the scariest ones added to the game, purely because of its strength and speed. Even if it is the first blind mob in Minecraft, it can kill gamers with just two hits, even if they are wearing a full netherite armor.

Sculk blocks

Sculk blocks are an interesting and useful addition (Image via Minecraft)

The new biome in Minecraft 1.19 update will have a new type of block called sculk blocks, a variety of blocks with mysterious properties. There are four kinds of sculk blocks:

Sculk - These blocks are normal decorative blocks present in the Deep Dark biome. Players can mine these blocks to gain XP points.

Sculk Sensor - These blocks can detect any sound and get activated. This can also trigger the Sculk Shrieker block and help the Warden find players.

Sculk Shrieker - These blocks get activated from sculk sensors and give out a ghostly shriek and darken the gamers' surroundings.

Sculk catalyst - This block turns any block into sculk the moment a mob dies near them. It creates a patch of sculk blocks where a mob dies.

Deep Dark Cities

A Deep Dark City (Image via u/klight101/Reddit)

The Minecraft 1.19 update will also bring a new structure called Deep Dark Cities. It is a mysterious underground structure briefly shown at the Minecraft Live event in 2021. Chest loot with special items will be present in this structure, and it will house the scary Warden.

