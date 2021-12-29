What type of mob will the Warden be in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The Warden is a highly anticipated mob which will be coming to Minecraft soon. The mob will be introduced in the Minecraft 1.19 update in 2022. Many players are eagerly waiting for this particular mob, and for good reason too.

Minecraft has many living entities that enhance the overall experience of the game. From farm animals to mysterious magical creatures, Minecraft has it all. The Warden will be one of the newly added mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update, along with Frogs, Allay and Fireflies. Among all the new upcoming mobs, the Warden is the most interesting one.

The Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Warden is a hostile mob that will be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update coming in 2022. This is the first blind mob in Minecraft, hence it won't be able to see players, instead it will hear and smell the players to find them.

Whenever a skulk sensor or skulk shrieker block is activated, the Warden will emerge from the skulk blocks and start finding the player. When players make any sound, the skulk sensors on the Warden's head will activate and the mob will run towards it.

Warden in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden is considered to be one of the scariest mobs in the Minecraft 1.19 update. If players are exploring the deep dark biomes, they will have to be silent and sneaky enough not to wake the Warden. There will be a new status effect called 'Darkness' which will drastically lower the light level, making it even spookier.

Once the Warden emerges from the skulk blocks, it will search for players and run towards them to attack. As told by the game developers, the Warden is an ultra powerful mob which can easily kill players even if they are wearing a full set of netherite armor.

Darkness effect in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Many players have expressed their fear and excitement for the Warden. It's the type of mob that will be extremely scary to deal with, and yet be fascinating enough to explore and observe. The Warden will dwell in the Deep Dark biome coming to the Minecraft 1.19 update.

