Why some Minecraft 1.18 features were delayed until the next update

Although Minecraft's second leg of the Caves & Cliffs update has been a delight, due in no small part to its new content and reworks, not every feature made the cut, and some will be pushed back to The Wild Update in Minecraft 1.19.

But why did these features not fit into Minecraft 1.18 comfortably? Why are they being delayed until 2022. Many players who were looking forward to things like the deep dark biome and its structures, as well as a mini-boss mob being in 1.18. What reasons does Mojang have for pushing back their timeline for certain features?

Minecraft: Mojang's reasoning for pushing back certain 1.18 features

The deep dark biome is still coming, it just needs a little more attention (Image via Mojang)

Put plainly, as is the case with many game developers, Mojang needed a little more time to bring certain Minecraft 1.18 features to fruition, the way they had planned. The sheer size and scope of the Caves & Cliffs update already saw it being released in two parts, so it isn't all that surprising to see some features of the two-part update being released a bit later. Players likely didn't expect something as large and eye-catching as deep dark biomes missing the cut, but that's due to the feature needing considerably more work than expected.

When the deep dark biome was first announced for Minecraft 1.18, trailers showcased a much less robust location. However, as the community has seen, thanks to streams like Minecraft Live 2021, the biome has truly come into its own shape and form and sports considerably more depth. New blocks and mechanics have been implemented to complement the content shown previously, and naturally that takes more time and resources for Mojang's development team.

Although Minecraft is a game that is updated constantly, doing so is no easy task. The modding community may make altering the game seem simple from time to time, but bringing lasting game changes and adding features across multiple platforms is a feat unto itself.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortunately, Minecraft's success has provided Mojang the capital and staff to have very efficient development. This doesn't mean there aren't still hangups, however, as this happens with any game developer-- regardless if they're an indie studio or a AAA company.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider