Minecraft Redditor creates a realistic free fall video in the game

The Minecraft Reddit page is always bustling with thousands of players posting interesting content every day. From stunning builds to complex redstone contraptions, players never fail to amaze.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor by the name of 'Ivy_Wings' showcased a short clip of them freely falling from a cliff in the game. This might seem pretty normal, however, this video was brilliantly edited to make it as realistic as possible. Though the pixellated world was the same, the overall camera shake and blurring was enhanced to achieve realism.

The video starts off with the player running towards the edge of the cliff. The creator of the video added an extra camera shake to capture how it really feels while running. The player then jumps off the cliff swiftly and the vision starts getting blurry as they descend.

Reactions from people on the realistic free fall video made by the Minecraft Redditor

After seeing the short clip of the player falling off the cliff, people instantly connected this to another meme from a game called Skyrim. They humorously mentioned the meme about Todd, director and executive producer of Bethesda, and the famous line "You're finally awake," that occurs at the very start of the game.

People also mentioned another meme from a game called 'Dark Souls' where when a player dies, the game simply flashes "You Died" text in red. It has been a famous and classic meme for a long time now.

After the post was uploaded to the Minecraft Reddit page, it gradually attracted a lot of viewers. Thousands of redditors flocked to the post and upvoted the video. Many also commented their reactions to the post. Some appreciated the efforts to make the video, while others talked about various game and movie references.

Other people normally expressed their reactions to how the fall of the player was terrifying but also thrilling to watch. Some also mentioned how blurriness and darkness increased at the end of the fall, making it even more horrifying.

One of them also asked which software the original poster used, to which the creator replied with Premiere Pro.

Minecraft players loved the application and replied positively to the thread. It is an editing software that is used to edit videos in several ways.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan