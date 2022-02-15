Minecraft Redditor creates Wordle with complex redstone contraption

The Minecraft Reddit page is a happening place where thousands of players flock and share their experiences of the huge sandbox game. Under certain page rules, people post various types of impressive builds and redstone contraptions. People also ask questions and clear their doubts about the game.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor posted video of a mega redstone contraption operating the famous game 'Wordle' inside the game. One can play the trending word game inside Minecraft with the help of this gigantic redstone contraption.

Minecraft Redditor uses redstone contraption to create Wordle

In the video, the creator showcased the mega build. The interface of the game looked familiar with five boxes for letters, and six columns for six words. Letters light up in the boxes as the player enters them with a qwerty keyboard just below the boxes. There is another set of different colored boxes that shows which letter is correct or not.

The player also showed that they can change the word of the day from the back of the mega machine. Other than the game interface, the build contained hundreds of redstone components, so much so that it was built in the sky because of the space it took.

Reactions from people on Minecraft Wordle

A redstone contraption of this scale was bound to attract a lot of other Minecraft players to the post. Within a day, the post received thousands of upvotes and comments.

Many people were shocked by how fast the player built the whole thing. Others discussed the architecture and the mechanics of the contraption.

The creator of the build himself commented on the post. They explained how long it took them to create the mega build. They also revealed how it was built on a 2D matrix concept, where the secret word was on one axis and the guessed word was on the other.

They also graciously posted a link to the world so that other players can also download and play.

Players can also change the secret word from the back of the machine (Image via u/mattbatwings2 Reddit)

People were shocked at how fast the creator built the contraption. Creating a redstone contraption of this complexity in just 16 hours was truly a great achievement. People also pointed out that it is by no means a 'fun little project' as stated by the creator.

Many other players discussed how the creator explained the mechanics of the build. Due to the sheer complexity of the build, the original poster deliberately simplified the concept for other players to understand.

Players who were well-versed in Minecraft redstone contraptions asked for a higher level of architectural explanation of the build.

