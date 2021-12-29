5 best Minecraft city builds of 2021

When Minecraft players set their mind to something, there's little that can stop them from creating the build of their dreams.

Creating cities in Minecraft is a long-term project that keeps players engaged and working together towards one goal. To that end, some truly incredible city builds have resulted this year, some of which have been posted for download by the community.

These cities vary highly in theme, composition, and complexity, and can be an entirely new experience for some players. The Minecraft community has enjoyed a plethora of builds this year, and below players can find a few of the best-rated city builds in 2021.

City builds in Minecraft: Which are the best re-creations in 2021?

5) Russia, 1963

A faithful recreation of 1960s Soviet-era Russian cities (Image via Mojang)

Used in part as a zombie apocalypse map, Russia 1963 is a complex recreation of a Soviet-era city in Minecraft. Nearly every part of the city build is fully outfitted with furniture and accommodations. There are even a few posh apartments that stand out from the pack for players to find. In addition, there are a number of farmhouses and manors that are based off of real-world structures, some of which still remain today.

Some players, especially history buffs, may enjoy this recreation of a Cold War-era city.

4) Shiganshina from Attack on Titan

Don't expect any marauding titans in this build (Image via Mojang)

Based on the manga/anime hit Attack on Titan, this Minecraft city build is a ground-up recreation of the southernmost district of the series' iconic city. Home to protagonists Eren Jeager, Armin Arlert, and Mikasa Ackerman, this build features dozens of homes and buildings as well as the district's flowing canal near its walls. The walls themselves are also well-made, though they lack some of the anti-titan armaments.

Fortunately for Minecraft players, this city build doesn't come with titans ready to consume them.

3) City of a Thousand Waves

Lovers of the age of piracy should get a big kick from this build (Image via Mojang)

Submitted as a build for the Buccaneer Bay Build Contest, City of a Thousand Waves is a sprawling pirate port. It features tons of interactive buildings as well as more than a few pirate ships out on the coastal waters. The ships vary in type, including real-world galleon designs and ships of the line. In addition, players can also find iconic real-world ships such as the Queen Anne's Revenge and fictional ones such as the Black Pearl.

Sporting close to almost 500 million downloads, the City of a Thousand Waves is a pirate's paradise. Minecraft players can enjoy the swashbuckling city build to their fullest with just one quick download.

2) Bayview

Bayview includes an entire roleplay game mode along with it (Image via Mojang)

Though it may seem like just another quaint city build, Bayview is more than it seems in Minecraft. The city features working transportation such as cars and trains. Not only this, but Bayview also has an entire functioning economy with no mods needed. The entire sprawling city can be enjoyed with the download of one Minecraft resource pack.

Outside of the city limits, players can also find beaches and even a mystic village. There's a ton of locations to explore and plenty to do in Bayview and in its surrounding area. Players looking for an awesome multiplayer experience may want to give Bayview a look at the very least.

1) City of Lithonia

Lithonia features over 3,000 buildings (Image via Mojang)

An incredibly complex Minecraft city build, it's staggering that Lithonia was completed in only a few months. The city sports thousands of buildings and extensive avenues and boulevards.

Lithonia may be one of the most ambitious fantasy builds in Minecraft's history. Almost every nook and cranny of Lithonia is fully decorated and furnished, and the city even has crystals to ward off intruders.

Quickly approaching 500 million downloads, there's no secret as to why Lithonia is successful as a Minecraft build. Its complexity is matched only by its beauty and its capability for multiplayer enjoyment.

Edited by Siddharth Satish