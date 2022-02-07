Minecraft Redditor builds huge base over six months with 40 farms

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor named 'u/Piaaa91' showcased a huge stunning build with 40 different farms inside it. In the post, they mentioned that it took them over six months to completely build the base in survival mode.

The creator of the build posted a complete video of the entire build. They showcased the exterior of the build, the entrance, and all of the farms that they made inside it.

A tour of the stunning multi-farm build showcased by the Minecraft Redditor

The video starts with the player standing outside the build, they then activate the redstone stairs and go down to the main underground base. The entrance to the base consists of several symmetrical pyramids with loads of end rods to illuminate the whole area.

The player first enters a huge room with numerous chests for storing all items being farmed in the base. Each chest had an item frame near it, indicating which item is in which chest. Soon after this, the player enterS the main farming area where he showcaseS all kinds of Minecraft farms like chorus tree farm, watermelon and pumpkin farm, glowberry farm, wool farm and even a turtle farm.

Redstone contraptions (Image via u/Piaaa91 Reddit)

While the player is walking, detailed and complex redstone contraptions can be seen running these farms seamlessly. Later, they go to a bee farm and the personal room where they live. Finally, the player uses a long water elevator to reach the top of the build and go out from it.

Reactions on stunning huge build from the Minecraft Redditor

The post instantly gathered a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page as people flocked to appreciate the effort in making such an extensive build in the game. Thousands of people upvoted the post and commented on it.

Many people lost their minds after seeing the amount of dedication and effort put in to make a build of this size. They expressed their shock at how detailed the build was. Some even pointed out the turtle farm inside the build, which is quite rare to see.

Loads of end rods (Image via u/Piaaa91 Reddit)

Many people noticed the huge amount of end rods used in the build for lighting up the entire space. People were curious to know how the creator of the build got this many end rods.

The original poster then replied with a crafting recipe for end rods that needed blaze rods and popped chorus fruit. After this, many people were surprised as they didn't know about this at all.

One person even acknowledged the fact that the creator built the entire base with a controller. Playing Minecraft can be harder while playing on a console with a controller. However, some people who master it, can really do wonders in the game. In the video, the creator of the build had a controller interface and hence it proved that they were playing on a console.

Like this, the Minecraft Reddit page is filled with thousands of interesting builds, complex redstone contraptions and funny content from the vast sandbox game. Players from all over the world flock here to share their experiences in the game with other players.

