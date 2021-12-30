With the Minecraft 1.18 update finally out for a month, players are gradually progressing and settling in to the new update. Minecraft 1.18 brings loads of changes to the game, especially to the world generation in the game. With all the new features and changes, there have been certain farms which are essential and easy to make.

Farms in Minecraft are contraption builds with the help of which players can obtain loads of a particular item. Over the years players have come up with interesting contraptions which yield huge amounts of various items.

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, many players are jumping back into the game and will need to build new farms to sustain and survive.

Top 5 farms that are easiest to build in Minecraft 1.18

Although there are hundreds of different types of farms which are useful for players, here are the 5 easiest farms to build in Minecraft 1.18:

5) Crop Farm

In Minecraft 1.18, surviving the dangers of the game can become difficult and players might need a good amount of food supplies. One of the easiest ways to get an infinite supply of food is by creating a simple crop farm. Players can either make a semi-automatic farm or hire a farmer villager who can work in the fields.

4) Iron Farm

One of the most used materials in Minecraft is Iron. Iron can be used to make tools, weapons, armor and much more. Hence, players will need an ample supply of the material in Minecraft 1.18. Iron farms using an Iron Golem have been the most effective way to get loads of iron quickly.

3) Spawner XP Farm

In Minecraft 1.18, players will need a good amount of XP to enchant their weapons and armor to fight loads of mobs in the caves. Hence, a XP farm with the help of a spawner is always helpful. Players can find dungeons and build an efficient XP farm around it. This will give them loads of XP and other items depending on the mob.

2) Glow Berry Farm

Glowberries are one of the newly added items in Minecraft. It was introduced in the Caves and Cliffs update part 1 but became more common in Minecraft 1.18 due to the introduction of the Lush Cave biome. Players can make farms for glowberries and get loads of them. Glowberry farms can be semi-automatic or fully automatic.

1) Amethyst Farm

One of the easiest farms to have in Minecraft 1.18 is of Amethyst shards. With Caves and Cliffs updates, beautiful Ametheyst Geodes were introduced to the game. Players can easily farm loads of Amethyst shards from budding Amethyst blocks.

There is nearly no preparation required to have this farm and it is the easiest to have.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

