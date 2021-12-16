3 easiest ways to find Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update brings some of the most significant features to our beloved blocky open-world survival game. The second part of the Caves and Cliffs update completely revamps the caves in the game, making them bigger than ever. Finding these new caves in the Minecraft 1.18 update is fun and adventurous.

Caves have been an integral part of Minecraft since its humble beginnings. Players can find various rare items in these dark and scary places. The Minecraft 1.18 update made the caves bigger and better, with two brand new cave biomes, a new cave system, and much more.

Players jumping into the update will be eager to find these caves and explore them as quickly as possible.

Top 3 ways to reach Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

Finding these new caves in the Minecraft 1.18 update can also be fun for players. Here are the three easiest ways to reach Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update:

3) Mining underground

Mining underground (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most conventional way to find and reach a cave in Minecraft. For years, players have mined billions of blocks underground and found all sorts of caves in the game. This is one of the most tried and tested ways to find new caves in Minecraft 1.18 update.

Players can now dig deeper than Y level 0 (where the old bedrock layer was present) to find new caves generated in the Minecraft 1.18 update. However, this process of reaching caves can be tedious and least fun.

2) Caves inside Mountains

Hollow mountain with caves inside them (Image via Minecraft)

Mountains in the game were also changed in the Minecraft 1.18 update with new biomes and terrain overhaul. Another exciting part about mountains was that some of them can be completely hollow, housing a vast cave inside them.

Players can notice specific cave openings in mountains through which they can reach huge caves. Not all mountains will be hollow, but players can find new caves inside them.

1) Huge ravines on the surface

Huge ravine reaching a cave (Image via Minecraft)

For years, ravines were always feared by players in Minecraft. These are huge cracks on the ground that can go deep underground. With the Minecraft 1.18 update, these ravines are getting even bigger.

Ravines and holes in the ground can take players down into the new caves. This is one of the best ways to reach caves as players can discover a huge hole, which can gradually take them down. Some of these ravines and holes go all the way down to the bedrock layer at Y level -64.

