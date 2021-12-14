5 best Minecraft 1.18 advancements for new players

The Minecraft 1.18 update brings new advancements to Java Edition. Minecraft 1.18 recently got released on November 30, completing the Caves and Cliffs update saga. This is considered to be Minecraft's biggest update yet, with loads of new features.

Advancements are certain challenges that players can achieve by completing them. The same is called an 'achievement' in Bedrock Edition. It ranges from chopping down a tree to killing the Ender Dragon. Some are really easy to achieve, while some are not. As of yet, there are a total of 95 advancements in Minecraft Java Edition.

Which are the best Minecraft 1.18 advancements for new players?

Although newcomers can achieve some basic advancements in the game pretty easily, these are the five best Minecraft 1.18 advancements for new players:

5) Feels like home advancement

Riding a strider in the Overworld (Image via Minecraft)

This is a new advancement added in the Minecraft 1.18 update. It can be achieved by bringing a strider from the Nether and riding it on lava for 50 blocks. This is a difficult advancement for new players but a really fun one to get.

4) Star Trader advancement

Star Trader Advancement (Image via Minecraft)

Another new advancement added to Minecraft 1.18 is the Star Trader. To achieve this advancement, a player needs to trade something with a Villager on the build limit of the world. They will have to build a platform at the build limit, bring a working villager to the build limit platform, and trade with them.

3) Sound of Music

Play jukebox in Meadow to get Sound of Music advancement (Image via Minecraft)

This is another new advancement introduced in Minecraft 1.18. With the addition of a new biome called Meadow, players can now get 'Sound of Music' advancement by playing a jukebox in the Meadow biome. This is one of the simplest advancements to achieve.

2) Caves and Cliffs advancement

Free-falling from build limit to bedrock layer get players Caves and Cliffs advancement (Image via Minecraft)

Players who want a little bit of adventure can try to achieve the newly added 'Caves and Cliffs' advancement in Minecraft 1.18. To achieve this advancement, players will have to freely fall from the build limit of the world all the way down to the bedrock layer. Players can either MLG with a water bucket or have water at the bottom of the jump to survive.

1) Cutest Predator advancement

Axolotl can be captured with a bucket (Image via Minecraft)

Although this advancement has already been added with the Minecraft 1.17 version, many new players can still get it in Minecraft 1.18. This advancement is achieved when players capture an Axolotl in a bucket. Axolotls are cute passive mobs that spawn in the Lush Caves biome.

The advancement is called 'Cutest Predator' because Axolotls are some of the cutest mobs in the game, but they are lethal as they kill other aquatic mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

