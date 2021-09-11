How to breed and ride striders in Minecraft

Minecraft is a decade-old game that has received a ton of updates over the years. Updates add a new mob, which makes the game even more fun. The Overworld has the most passive mobs, and the Nether world and the end dimension are filled with neutral and hostile mobs.

Striders are cute passive mobs that players can find in the Nether world. They are immune to fire and are commonly seen in lava lakes. Sometimes striders spawn with a zombified piglin riding it, holding a warped fungus on a stick.

Understanding striders in Minecraft

How to breed striders in the game

Two striders breeding (Image via Minecraft)

Like most passive mobs, striders can be bred by the player. To do this, they need to give a warped fungus to two striders, and then they can start mating. Warped fungus is commonly seen in the Nether and can be obtained by simply breaking and collecting it.

The baby born takes twenty minutes to become an adult, and this process can speed up by giving it warped fungus.

How can players ride striders?

Steve riding a strider with a warped fungus on a stick in his hand (Image via Minecraft)

Like horses in Minecraft, players can ride adult striders by placing a saddle on them and pressing the use button (right-click by default). Riding them can be very helpful for players that want to cross large lava lakes generated in the Nether world.

Striders cannot be tamed because of which players cannot directly control the directions in which the strider walks. However, they can make striders walk towards their desired direction by holding a warped fungus on a stick. The strider will follow whichever direction the warped fungus is facing.

For those unaware, a warped fungus on a stick can be crafted by placing a normal fishing rod with a warped fungus on a crafting table. Striders walk pretty fast in still lava, but in flowing lava, especially against the current, its speed significantly decreases.

Also Read

Apart from lava, striders can also walk on land but riding them on the ground is not worth it because even the player can move faster than the strider.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar