Striders in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Striders are one of the oddest-looking mobs in Minecraft. They are also the only passive mob found in the Nether.

Striders act as a way for players to traverse the massive lava oceans found in the Nether. Players who need to cross a large pool of lava to find a Nether Fortress may want to "tame" a Strider.

Striders in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: A Strider striding through a large lava pool (Image via Minecraft)

Striders require a lava pool that is two blocks deep with an air "block" above it to be able to spawn. They may spawn in groups of two to four.

There is a 10% chance that each Strider will have a Baby Strider riding on top of it when it spawns. There is also a 1-in-30 chance for a Zombified Piglin to spawn on top of a Strider. The Piglins will be able to control the Strider as they have a Warped Fungus on a Stick.

Behavior

Shown: A double Strider which is "freezing" (Image via Minecraft)

Striders have many unique mechanics that are not seen in any other Minecraft mob.

Striders can walk on lava, making them a useful mount for players looking to travel past the lava oceans in the Nether. Much like horses, players will need a saddle to ride them. To control Striders, players will need a Warped Fungus on a Stick, which is similar to the Carrot on a Stick that is used to control pigs.

Since they are a passive mob, Striders will flee when attacked.

Striders that are outside of lava will change to a purple color and appear to be freezing. They will also have reduced movement speed in this state.

Shown: Strider Lake (Image via Minecraft)

Leads can also be attached to Striders, allowing players to stop them from wandering away.

Striders can be bred by giving two of them a Warped Fungus. This will create a Baby Strider, which will take 20 minutes to grow. Players can speed up this process by feeding the baby a Warped Fungus.

