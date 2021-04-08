Striders in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Striders are one of the oddest-looking mobs in Minecraft. They are also the only passive mob found in the Nether.
Striders act as a way for players to traverse the massive lava oceans found in the Nether. Players who need to cross a large pool of lava to find a Nether Fortress may want to "tame" a Strider.
Striders in Minecraft
Spawning
Striders require a lava pool that is two blocks deep with an air "block" above it to be able to spawn. They may spawn in groups of two to four.
There is a 10% chance that each Strider will have a Baby Strider riding on top of it when it spawns. There is also a 1-in-30 chance for a Zombified Piglin to spawn on top of a Strider. The Piglins will be able to control the Strider as they have a Warped Fungus on a Stick.
Behavior
Striders have many unique mechanics that are not seen in any other Minecraft mob.
Striders can walk on lava, making them a useful mount for players looking to travel past the lava oceans in the Nether. Much like horses, players will need a saddle to ride them. To control Striders, players will need a Warped Fungus on a Stick, which is similar to the Carrot on a Stick that is used to control pigs.
Since they are a passive mob, Striders will flee when attacked.
Striders that are outside of lava will change to a purple color and appear to be freezing. They will also have reduced movement speed in this state.
Leads can also be attached to Striders, allowing players to stop them from wandering away.
Striders can be bred by giving two of them a Warped Fungus. This will create a Baby Strider, which will take 20 minutes to grow. Players can speed up this process by feeding the baby a Warped Fungus.
