Hoglins in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Hoglins are a semi-common Minecraft mob that can be found in multiple locations in the Nether. They are very dangerous if provoked and tend to gang up on their enemies.

Hoglins have unique features that are not seen in any other Minecraft mob. They are also the best source of food and leather that players can find in the Nether.

Hoglins in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: A Hoglin found in a dense Crimson Forest in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Hoglins are commonly found in herds of three to four in the Crimson Forest Biome. They can also be found in Hoglin Stables located in the dangerous Bastion Remnants.

If players are specifically looking for Hoglins, they are advised to look for them in Crimson Forest due to its less dangerous nature.

5% of Hoglins will spawn as babies.

Behavior

Shown: A Hoglin spotted in a heavily populated Crimson Forest (Image via Minecraft)

Hoglins are very hostile and will attack players within a range of 32 blocks.

Hoglins will throw their victims into the sky, diminishing movement opportunities. They also have an attack range of 1.9 blocks, which is not insignificant.

Hoglins and Piglins will sometimes clash. However, if they are outnumbered, the Hoglins will flee. Baby Piglins will sometimes run towards Baby Hoglins and ride them.

When exposed to the Overworld or The End, Hoglins will violently shake for 15 seconds until they transform into a Zoglin. Zoglins act identically to Hoglins.

Breeding

Shown: Two Hoglins mating by slamming their heads into each other (Image via Minecraft)

Hoglins are the only hostile mob that can be bred in Minecraft.

Using two Crimson Fungus, the player can breed two mature Hoglins together, creating a Baby Hoglin.

Since Hoglins can also be attached to a lead, players who live in the Nether can create a food and leather farm quite easily.

