Diorite in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Diorite is one of Minecraft's best-looking building blocks. These blocks don't have any other function besides building and decoration.

Diorite is a very popular choice for many different types of builds. It grants builders many different variants that they can use to enhance their builds. It acts as a more common substitute for Quartz, which many players may find attractive for building.

Diorite in Minecraft

Obtaining

Shown: A natural vein of Diorite, found very close to the entrance of a cave (Image via Minecraft)

Diorite is an extremely common mineral that can be found in the Overworld at elevations 0-79.

Diorite can be found in all biomes in veins that range from 0 to 160 blocks in total. It will also attempt to generate ten times per chunk, which makes it very common.

Diorite can be mined with any pickaxe. However, if a player tries to mine it with their hands, it will drop nothing.

Uses

Shown: A mysterious Diorite pyramid aligning with the stars (Image via Minecraft)

While being a great block for building, Diorite can also be used to craft other items.

After using the information above to locate and mine Diorite, players can then craft the following items with it.

Polished Diorite (four Diorite blocks in crafting table/inventory).

Diorite Wall (six Diorite blocks in crafting table).

Polished Diorite Stairs (six Polished Diorite blocks in crafting table).

Diorite Stairs (six Diorite blocks in crafting table).

Diorite Slab (three Diorite blocks in crafting table).

Polished Diorite slab (three Polished Diorite blocks in crafting table).

Unfortunately, players cannot craft Polished Diorite walls. They would likely look very nice if added, as Minecraft is lacking a solid white wall.

